This holiday season, let’s come together to bring a little extra joy to kids in need! CJ Country is kicking off our Toy Box Toy Drive, collecting new, unwrapped toys to brighten the holidays for children in our community. Starting November 11th, look for our bins at participating area businesses, and drop off a toy to help give every child a chance at a happier holiday. Donations will be accepted through December 9th. Locations will be announced soon—stay tuned to CJ Country, and locations will be listed here at the website. Let’s make this season magical for everyone!