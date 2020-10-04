Team Forever Loved & CJ Country are teaming up with Topps Friendly Markets & Walmart to feed the less fortunate in Wyoming County with our 3rd Annual Stuff The Truck.

Bring your non-perishable food donation and or money donation to the Warsaw Tops location: (2382 NY-19) Friday, October 23rd from 6am-6pm and Saturday, October 24th from 8am-5pm.

We also will have a mini drop-off location next door at the Warsaw Walmart store for the two days.

All food and money collected will benefit the Warsaw Food Pantry, which feeds people throughout Wyoming County.

What food you CAN donate to your local food bank

Food banks accept dry and canned food donations. What does that mean? Basically, any food that is “shelf-stable” or nonperishable – you can keep it in your pantry and it won’t go bad. Examples of some (but not all) items food banks often need are:

• Peanut butter

• Canned soup

• Canned fruit

• Canned vegetables

• Canned stew

• Canned fish

• Canned beans

• Pasta (most prefer whole grain)

• Rice (most prefer brown rice)

We challenge all businesses, schools and other organizations to please make a donation to aid people in what has been a difficult year. Amazing things happen when we get together.

For questions: Call (585) 409-9727.