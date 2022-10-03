CJ COUNTRY & TEAM FOREVER LOVED team up again for this year’s “STUFF THE TRUCK” to aid the Warsaw Food Pantry and feed those less fortunate in Wyoming County.
WHEN: Friday, October 28TH from 6AM-6PM & Saturday October 29TH from 8AM-4PM.
WHERE: TOPS FRIENDLY MARKETS in Warsaw, 2382 rt. 19 N, in Warsaw and our mini drop-off point next door at the Warsaw WALMART.
*Help us fill our truck with your donation of non-perishable food items and/or money
*We’re challenging area schools, organizations and businesses to donate & help us make the difference this year.
ITEMS NEEDED:
Pantry Staple Wish List
Tops and Sav-a-Lot gift cards
cereal
oatmeal
Pancake Mix
Pancake Syrup
canned tuna
canned chicken
canned ham
canned vegetables
canned fruit
canned beans
canned pasta sauce or pasta sauce in plastic jar
spaghetti
egg noodles
peanut butter
jelly in plastic jar
boxed mac and cheese
Holiday Wish List Items:
stuffing mix
canned pumpkin
canned yams
instant mashed potatoes
french style green beans
french fried onions
cream of mushroom soup
turkey/chicken gravy mix