CJ COUNTRY & TEAM FOREVER LOVED team up again for this year’s “STUFF THE TRUCK” to aid the Warsaw Food Pantry and feed those less fortunate in Wyoming County.

WHEN: Friday, October 28TH from 6AM-6PM & Saturday October 29TH from 8AM-4PM.

WHERE: TOPS FRIENDLY MARKETS in Warsaw, 2382 rt. 19 N, in Warsaw and our mini drop-off point next door at the Warsaw WALMART.

*Help us fill our truck with your donation of non-perishable food items and/or money

*We’re challenging area schools, organizations and businesses to donate & help us make the difference this year.

ITEMS NEEDED:

Pantry Staple Wish List

Tops and Sav-a-Lot gift cards

cereal

oatmeal

Pancake Mix

Pancake Syrup

canned tuna

canned chicken

canned ham

canned vegetables

canned fruit

canned beans

canned pasta sauce or pasta sauce in plastic jar

spaghetti

egg noodles

peanut butter

jelly in plastic jar

boxed mac and cheese

Holiday Wish List Items:

stuffing mix

canned pumpkin

canned yams

instant mashed potatoes

french style green beans

french fried onions

cream of mushroom soup

turkey/chicken gravy mix