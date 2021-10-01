CJ Country, Team Forever Loved, Tops Friendly Markets, Walmart invite you to once again “Stuff the Truck”! Friday October 22nd from 6 am-6 pm & Saturday, October 23rd from 8 am-5 pm. Donate your non-perishable food items or money at the BPC Lawncare Truck at the Warsaw Tops location either day or at our mini drop-off spot at Walmart in Warsaw.

Your gift will be donated to the Warsaw Food Pantry, which feeds ALL of Wyoming County. Let’s make a better world for those who need it. Keep checking back for details on what items you can donate.