CJ Country follows our local heroes’ quest for a championship. Listen live OR listen to replays of games by CLICKING HERE

FRI DEC 2 LETCHWORTH @ ATTICA 7:00

SAT DEC 3 WARSAW TOURN CONSOLATION 5:30

SAT DEC 3 WARSAW TOURN CHAMPION 7:15

THU DEC 8 MOUNT MORRIS @ PERRY 7:00

FRI DEC 16 LETCHWORTH @ PERRY 7:00

MON DEC 19 MOUNT MORRIS @ WARSAW 7:00

TUE DEC 20 LETCHWORTH @ AVON 7:00

THU DEC 22 LETCHWORTH @ MOUNT MORRIS 7:00

THU DEC 29 ALEXANDER @ PERRY 7:00

TUE JAN 3 WARSAW @ GENESEO 7:00

FRI JAN 6 HAVERLING @ WARSAW 7:00

MON JAN 9 OAK-ALA @ LETCHWORTH 7:00

FRI JAN 13 AVON @ PERRY 7:00

TUES JAN 17 WARSAW @ PERRY 7:00

FRI JAN 20 LETCHWORTH @ GENESEO 7:00

TUES JAN 24 KENDALL @ WARSAW 7:00

FRI JAN 27 WARSAW @ PAVILION 7:00

WED FEB 1 PERRY @ LEROY 7:00

FRI FEB 3 LETCHWORTH @ LEROY 7:00

TUES FEB 7 PERRY @ AVON 7:00

FRI FEB 10 YORK @ WARSAW 7:00