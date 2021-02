Join John Carlson for Scection V boys basketball action from regular season to the playoffs!

FRI FEB. 12TH PERRY @ LETCHWORTH AT 7:30P

TUES FEB. 16TH AVON @ LETCHWORTH AT 7:30P

THUR FEB. 18TH TO BE ANNOUNCED

SAT FEB. 20TH LETCHWORTH @ WARSAW AT 7:30P

MON FEB. 22ND LEROY @ LETCHWORTH AT 730P

FRI FEB. 26TH PERRY @ WARSAW AT 7:30P

TUES MAR. 2ND AVON @ WARSAW AT 7:30P

THURS MAR. 4 WARSAW @ LETCHWORTH AT 7:30P