Join Jimi Jamm & John Carlson as High School football takes us into the spring!

Listen to replays of the games on our football podcast page here

FRI 03/19/2021 HORNELL VS LETSAW 7:15

FRI 03/26/2021 LETSAW AT DANSVILLE 6:15

THURS 04/01/2021 LETSAW VS. ATTICA 7:15

FRI 04/02/2021 PERRY AT @ LYNDONVILLE/BARKER/ROY-HART TBD

WED 04/07/2021 LETSAW AT WELLSVILLE 6:15p

TUES 04/13/2021 LETSAW VS LE ROY 6:45

MON 04/19/2021 LETSAW AT WAY-CO 6:45

TUE 04/20/2021 PERRY AT PEMBROKE 4:45