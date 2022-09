Join Jimi Jamm and John Carlson for all the action this season as our local heroes chase a sectional title! Listen to replays of the game by going to our podcast page.

SATURDAY SEPT 10TH LPW AT CARDINAL O’HARA (Tonawanda) 1:45pm

SATURDAY SEPT 17TH LPW AT VERTUS (Sahlen Stadium, Rochester) 6:45pm

SATURDAY SEPT 24TH LPW VS HORNELL 3:45pm (at WARSAW)

FRIDAY SEPT 30TH LPW VS PENN YAN 6:45pm (at LETCHWORTH)

FRIDAY OCT 7TH LPW AT BATH/HAVERLING 6:45pm

FRIDAY OCT 14TH LPW VS ATTICA 6:45pm (at PERRY)

FRIDAY OCT 21ST LPW AT LeROY 7:15pm