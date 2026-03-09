CJ Country’s Easter Auction

CJ Country’s first auction of 2026 is here — the Easter Auction.

Join us Saturday, March 28 from 8:00 AM to Noon and bid on great items from local merchants for far less than you’d normally pay.

New items go up for bid every 30 minutes, so there’s always something new to win.

To place a bid, call 585-786-8131 or 585-786-9259 during the auction.

Winning bidders can pay for and pick up items at the station. We accept credit cards, good checks, and cash.

A full list of items that will be available for bidding will be posted here soon.

