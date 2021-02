CJ Country morning man Jimi Jamm & wife Margot have a brand new podcast– THE BEDCAST! They’ll be doing new shows every week. “She’s my best friend and the co-host I wish my morning show could afford, so we’ll just do a show every week at home!”, says Jimi. Episode 1 is here, go to Jimi’s page on WCJW.com for other episodes. The podcast is also available on other podcast platforms.