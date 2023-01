(Are you looking for an opportunity to earn some extra money?

WCJW Radio has FREQUENT openings for part time board operators / event producers.

Hours will include weekends and some week night evenings.

Reliable transportation is a must.

No prior experience is necessary,

Basic computer skills are helpful.

Interested in joining the CJ Country team?

Phone 585-786-8131 week days between 9 and 4

Or email Lloyd@wcjw.com.

WCJW Radio is an equal opportunity employer.