CJ Country & Team Forever Loved team up again for this year’s “Stuff The Truck” to aid the Warsaw Food Pantry and feed those less fortunate in Wyoming County.

When: Friday Oct 25th from 6am-6pm and Saturday October 26th from 8am-3pm.

Where: tops friendly markets in Warsaw 2382 rte 19 n, Warsaw and our mini drop-off point next door at the Warsaw Walmart.

Help us fill our truck with your donation of non-perishable food items and/or money.

We’re challenging area schools, organizations and businesses to donate & help us make the difference this year.