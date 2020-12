Get holiday shopping done for less!🎄🎅

Saturday, December 5th & 12th from 8am-Noon is the CJ COUNTRY CHRISTMAS AUCTION! Bid on all types of great items from area merchants and you can win them for LESS than you’d normally pay. There are new items every 1/2 hour, SEE THE WHOLE LIST HERE.

Call in and bid at 585-786-8131 or 585-786-9259. If you win, pay with a credit card and we will mail it out to you.

Shopping was never so easy on you or your wallet!