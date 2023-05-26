Memorial Day weekend services and events:

GENESEE COUNTY

On Sunday, the Western New York National Cemetery in Corfu will host a ceremony. The ceremony at the cemetery, 1254 Indian Falls Rd., will begin at 2 p.m. at the Main Flag ceremonial site. It will be hosted by the Western New York National Cemetery Memorial Council, Inc.

Batavia: On Monday, the Memorial Day Parade will start at 9:30 a.m. and go until about 10:30 a.m. On Main Street, starting from Eastown Plaza to the Alva Place parking lot. The parade will honor veterans and first responders.

The ceremonies for Genesee County on Monday include wreath layings, rifle salutes, taps, military honors. The ceremonies are as follows:

7 a.m., Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Genesee County Park, sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 193.

8 a.m., Williams Park W.W.I Memorial. This memorial honors the 35 Batavians who gave their lives in World War I.

8:30 a.m., Batavia VA Medical Center, at the main flagpole, sponsored by the VAMC.

8:45 a.m. NYS Veterans Home, at the main flagpole, sponsored by the NYS Veterans Home.

9:30 a.m., Veterans Plot on Harvester Ave. This memorial honors all war dead of all wars in Elmwood and St. Joseph’s Cemeteries.

10 a.m., Upton Monument. This monument honors the dead of the Civil War, and all wars since.

10:30 a.m., UMMC Jerome Center. This is the site of the Genesee County War Memorial, honoring all war dead from Genesee County. The names of county veterans who have died since the previous Memorial Day will be read and a flag placed to honor each of them in front of the memorial.

Memorial services will be carried out by Veness-Strollo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1602, Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post No. 332 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 193.

ORLEANS COUNTY:

At 10 a.m. Monday, in Albion, the American Legion wil have a parade. Immediately after the parade, the American Legion will have a ceremony at the Middle School.

WYOMING COUNTY:

In Wyoming County, Arcade will have services Sunday at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s in East Arcade, there will be a veteran cemetery service with rifle salute and taps. At 12 p.m., at Curriers Cemetery, there will be a veteran’s service with rifles/taps.

The schedule for Monday is as follows:

Arcade: 9 a.m., Parade from the Fire Hall to Arcade VFW/American Legion post, followed by a ceremony and lunch by VFW Auxiliary;

Attica: 9 a.m., Parade and ceremony at the memorial next to Five Star Bank on Main Street;

Bennington: 11 a.m., Parade from Town Park to Cowlesville Cemetery with roll call and ceremony. Parade to museum with community hot dog lunch. Free meal for veterans.

Castile: Sunday, 9 a.m. there will be ceremonies on Main Street at the Doughboy in Castile and at Hope and Grace Cemetery with gun salute and taps.

Eagle, 8 a.m., at The Post for coffee and doughnuts, then to six cemeteries, for services with rifles and taps; noon, parade from The Post to Memorial with veteran service with gun salute and taps, Followed with community picnic lunch and drinks at The Post

Pike: There will be a 1 p.m. ceremony at Elmwood Cemetery with Wyoming County Veterans Services Director Anthony Solina as the guest speaker. There will also be a ceremony with gun salute and taps.

Perry: 10 a.m., parade on Main Street; 11 a.m., honors at the Vets Club;

Warsaw: 10 a.m., gun salute and taps with ceremony at the monument downtown, followed by marching to the Warsaw Cemetery ceremony with Mayor Dan Burling and gun salute and taps Immediately following; ceremony with gun salute and taps at the Wyoming County Vets Club with lunch after that.

9 a.m., The Cloisters;

9:45 a.m., Skilled Nursing Facility (Warsaw Hospital);

10:45 a.m., East Side Nursing and Rehabilitation Center;

11:15 a.m., Crestview Terrace;

12:15 p.m., Connect 55+.