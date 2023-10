Win a pair of invitations to a special CJ Country event and see rising country artist MaRYNN TAYLOR perform Monday October 16th at Charcoal Corral in Perry.

Doors open at 6pm, the show starts 7pm.

MaRynn is an artist on Terry & Kim Pegula’s Black River records.

She is one of CMT’s Next Women of Country for 2023

Listen for your chance to win an invite weekdays with Jimi Jamm, Kelli Carson & Greg Ireland.

Here’s her latest single, “Make You Mine”