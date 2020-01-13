Follow the chase for the championship all season long on your station for fast cars & country stars!

2020 NASCAR BROADCAST SCHEDULE

SUN 2/9 2:00-4:45 Daytona Int’l Speedway Busch Clash At Daytona

THU 2/13 6:00-9:45 Daytona Int’l Speedway Bluegreen Vacations Duel

SUN 2/16 1:30-6:30 Daytona Int’l Speedway Daytona 500

SUN 2/23 2:30- Las Vegas Mtr Speedway Pennzoil 400

SUN 3/1 2:30-6:45 Auto Club Speedway Auto Club 400

SUN 3/8 2:30-6:45 Phoenix Raceway FanShield 500

SUN 3/15 1:00- Atlanta Motor Speedway Folds of Honor QT 500

SUN 3/22 1:00-5:30 Homestead-Miami Spdway Dixie Vodka 400

SUN 3/29 1:00- Texas Motor Speedway O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

SUN 4/5 1:00- Bristol Motor Speedway Food City 500

SUN 4/19 1:00-5:15 Richmond Int’l Raceway Toyota Owners 400

SUN 4/26 1:00-5:30 Talladega Superspeedway GEICO 500

SUN 5/3 1:00-5:45 Dover Int’l Speedway TBD

SAT 5/9 7:00-11:45 Martinsville Speedway TBD

SAT 5/16 6:00-10:00 Charlotte Motor Speedway NASCAR All-Star Race

SUN 5/24 5:00- Charlotte Motor Speedway Coca-Cola 600

SUN 5/31 1:00-5:15 Kansas Speedway TBD

SUN 6/7 1:00-5:15 Michigan Int’l Speedway FireKeepers Casino 400

SUN 6/14 2:00- Sonoma Raceway Toyota/Save Mart 350

SUN 6/21 1:30-5:30 Chicagoland Speedway TBD

SAT 6/27 2:00-5:45 Pocono Speedway TBD

SUN 6/28 2:30-6:45 Pocono Speedway TBD

SUN 7/5 2:30-7:30 Indianapolis Speedway Brickyard 400

SAT 7/11 6:30- Kentucky Speedway Quaker State 400

SUN 7/19 2:00- New Hampshire Speedway Foxwoods Resort 301

SUN 8/9 2:00-6:15 Michigan Int’l Speedway Consumers Energy 400

SUN 8/16 2:00-5:45 Watkins Glen Int’l Go Bowling at the Glen

SUN 8/23 2:00-6:30 Dover Int’l Speedway Drydene 400

SAT 8/29 6:30-10:30 Daytona Int’l Speedway Coke Zero Sugar 400

SUN 9/6 5:00-10:00 Darlington Raceway Southern 500

SAT 9/12 6:30-10:45 Richmond Raceway Federated Auto Parts 400

SAT 9/19 6:30- Bristol Motor Speedway Bass Pro Shops NRA

SUN 9/27 6:00- Las Vegas Mtr Speedway South Point 400

SUN 10/4 1:00-5:45 Talladega Superspeedway Alabama 500

SUN 10/11 1:30- Charlotte Mtr Speedway BOA ROVAL 400

SUN 10/18 1:30-5:45 Kansas Speedway Hollywood Casino 400

SUN 10/25 2:00- Texas Motor Speedway AAA Texas 500

SUN 11/1 1:00-5:45 Martinsville Speedway TBD

SUN 11/8 2:00-6:00 Phoenix Raceway TBD