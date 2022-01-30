DATES AND TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Feb. 6 Clash at The Coliseum LA Memorial Coliseum 2:30 PM Feb. 17 Duel at Daytona Daytona International Speedway 6:00 PM Feb. 20 Daytona 500 Daytona International Speedway 1:30 PM Feb. 27 Nascar Cup Series at Auto Club Speedway Auto Club Speedway 2:30 PM Mar. 6 Penzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2:30 PM Mar. 13 Ruoff Mortgage 500 Phoenix Raceway 2:30 PM Mar. 20 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Atlanta Motor Speedway 2:00 PM Mar. 27 EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix Circuit of Americas 2:30 PM Apr. 3 Toyota Owners 400 Richmond Raceway 2:30 PM Apr. 9 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 Martinsville Speedway 6:30 PM Apr. 17 Food City Dirt Race Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt 6:00 PM Apr. 24 GEICO 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2:00 PM May 1 Drydene 400 Dover Motor Speedway 2:00 PM May 8 Nascar Cup Series at Darlington Darlington Raceway 2:30 PM May 15 Nascar Cup Series at Kansas Speedway Kansas Speedway 2:00 PM May 22 Nascar All-Star Open & Race Texas Motor Speedway 7:00 PM May 22 Nascar All-Star Race Texas Motor Speedway 7:00 PM May 29 Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway 5:00 PM June 5 Nascar Cup Series at WWTR World Wide Technology Speedway 2:30 PM June 12 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway 3:00 PM June 26 Ally 400 Nashville Superspeedway 4:00 PM July 3 Nascar Cup Series at Road America Road America 2:00 PM July 10 Quaker State 400 Atlanta Motor Speedway 2:00 PM July 17 Nascar Cup Series at New Hampshire New Hampshire Motor Speedway 2:00 PM July 24 Nascar Cup Series at Pocono Pocono Raceway 2:00 PM July 31 Nascar Cup Series at Indianapolis RC Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road 1:30 PM Aug. 7 FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 2:00 PM Aug. 14 Federated Auto Parts 400 Richmond Raceway 2:00 PM Aug. 21 Nascar Cup Series at Watkins Glen Intl. Watkins Glen International 2:00 PM Aug. 27 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 6:00 PM Sep. 4 Southern 500 – Round of 16 Darlington Racewayv5:00 PM USA Sep. 11 Hollywood Casino 400 – Round of 16 Kansas Speedway 2:00 PM Sep. 17 Bass Pro Shops Night Race – Round of 16 Bristol Motor Speedway 6:30 PM Sep. 25 AutoTrader EchoPark – Round of 12 Texas Motor Speedway 2:30 PM Oct. 2 YellaWood 500 – Round of 12 Talladega Superspeedway 1:00 PM Oct. 9 Bank of America ROVAL – Round of 12 Charlotte Motor Speedway 1:30 PM Oct. 16 South Point 400 – Round of 8 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 1:30 PM Oct. 23 Dixie Vodka 400 – Round of 8 Homestead-Miami Speedway 1:30 PM Oct. 30 Xfinity 500 – Round of 8 Martinsville Speedway 1:00 PM Nov. 6 Nascar Cup Series – Championship Phoenix Raceway 2:00 PM