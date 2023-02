Listen to CJ Country all season as a new NASCAR Cup champion will be crowned.

NASCAR Hot Pass airs Monday-Friday immediately following the Agri-Business report at around 5:45PM

NASCAR Today airs Monday-Friday at 5:45pm

NASCAR Garage Pass airs Monday-Friday at 6:45pm

2023 Schedule

Sun, Feb 5

8:00 PM ET Clash at The Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Thu, Feb 16

7:00 PM ET Duel #1

Daytona International Speedway

Thu, Feb 16

9:00 PM ET Duel #2

Daytona International Speedway

Sun, Feb 19

2:30 PM ET Daytona 500

Daytona International Speedway

Sun, Feb 26

3:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at California

Auto Club Speedway

Sun, Mar 5

3:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sun, Mar 12

3:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix

Phoenix Raceway

Sun, Mar 19

3:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sun, Mar 26

3:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas

Circuit Of The Americas

Sun, Apr 2

3:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond

Richmond Raceway

Sun, Apr 9

7:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol (Dirt)

Bristol Motor Speedway

Sun, Apr 16

3:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway

Sun, Apr 23

3:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega

Talladega Superspeedway

Sun, Apr 30

2:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Dover

Dover International Speedway

Sun, May 7

3:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas

Kansas Speedway

Sun, May 14

3:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington

Darlington Raceway

Sun, May 21

6:00 PM ET NASCAR CUP SERIES ALL STAR OPEN RACE

North Wilkesboro Speedway

Sun, May 21

8:00 PM ET NASCAR CUP SERIES ALL STAR RACE

North Wilkesboro Speedway

Sun, May 28

6:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sun, Jun 4

3:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway

Sun, Jun 11

3:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma

Sonoma Raceway

Sun, Jun 25

7:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville

Nashville Superspeedway

Sun, Jul 2

5:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Chicago

Chicago Street Course

Sun, Jul 9

7:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sun, Jul 16

2:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Sun, Jul 23

2:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono

Pocono Raceway

Sun, Jul 30

3:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond

Richmond Raceway

Sun, Aug 6

2:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan

Michigan International Speedway

Sun, Aug 13

2:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis Road Course

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Sun, Aug 20

3:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen International

Sat, Aug 26

7:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway

CUP PLAYOFFS

Sun, Sep 3

6:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington

Darlington Raceway

Sun, Sep 10

3:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas

Kansas Speedway

Sat, Sep 16

7:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol

Bristol Motor Speedway

Sun, Sep 24

3:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Texas

Texas Motor Speedway

Sun, Oct 1

2:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega

Talladega Superspeedway

Sun, Oct 8

2:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Sun, Oct 15

2:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sun, Oct 22

2:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Miami

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Sun, Oct 29

2:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway

Sun, Nov 5

3:00 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix

Phoenix Raceway