2024 NASCAR SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Start Time (ET) Network

Sunday, February 4 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) 6:00PM mrn

Thursday, February 15 Duel at Daytona 6:00 PM MRN

Sunday, February 18 DAYTONA 500 1:30 PM MRN

Sunday, February 25 Atlanta Motor Speedway 2:00 PM PRN

Sunday, March 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2:30 PM PRN

Sunday, March 10 Phoenix Raceway 2:30 PM MRN

Sunday, March 17 Bristol Motor Speedway 2:30 PM PRN

Sunday, March 24 COTA 2:30 PM PRN

Sunday, March 31 Richmond Raceway 6:00 PM MRN

Sunday, April 7 Martinsville Speedway 2:00 PM MRN

Sunday, April 14 Texas Motor Speedway 2:30 PM PRN

Sunday, April 21 Talladega Superspeedway 2:00 PM MRN

Sunday, April 28 Dover Motor Speedway 1:00 PM PRN

Sunday, May 5 Kansas Speedway 2:00 PM MRN

Sunday, May 12 Darlington Raceway 2:00 PM MRN

Sunday, May 19 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race) TBD MRN

Sunday, May 26 Charlotte Motor Speedway 5:00 PM PRN

Sunday, June 2 World Wide Technology Raceway 2:30 PM MRN

Sunday, June 9 Sonoma Raceway 2:30 PM PRN

Sunday, June 16 Iowa Speedway 6:00 PM MRN

Sunday, June 23 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 1:30 PM PRN

Sunday, June 30 Nashville Superspeedway 2:30 PM PRN

Sunday, July 7 Chicago Street Race 3:30 PM MRN

Sunday, July 14 Pocono Raceway 1:30 PM MRN

Sunday, July 21 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 1:30 PM IMSRN

Sunday, August 11 Richmond Raceway 5:00 PM MRN

Sunday, August 18 Michigan International Speedway 1:30 PM MRN

Saturday, August 24 Daytona International Speedway 6:30 PM MRN

Sunday, September 1 Darlington Raceway 5:00 PM MRN

Sunday, September 8 Atlanta Motor Speedway 2:00 PM PRN

Sunday, September 15 Watkins Glen International 2:00 PM MRN

Saturday, September 21 Bristol Motor Speedway 6:30 PM PRN

Sunday, September 29 Kansas Speedway 2:00 PM MRN

Sunday, October 6 Talladega Superspeedway 1:00 PM MRN

Sunday, October 13 Charlotte Roval 1:00 PM PRN

Sunday, October 20 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 1:30 PM PRN

Sunday, October 27 Homestead Miami Speedway 1:30 PM MRN

Sunday, November 3 Martinsville Speedway 1:00 PM MRN

Sunday, November 10 Phoenix Raceway (Championship) 2:00 PM MRN