Tune in to CJ Country, your premier destination for heart-pounding NASCAR action all season long! We’re revving up the excitement with live broadcasts of every thrilling race, bringing you the thunderous roar of engines, the strategic pit stops, and the nail-biting finishes that define the world of NASCAR. MRN & PRN’s broadcast teams will make sure you stay on top of all that’s happening.

Don’t miss a single lap – CJ Country is your pit stop for the most adrenaline-fueled NASCAR experience!

2024 NASCAR SCHEDULE                                                                                                                  

Date Race / Track Start Time (ET) Network                                                                                                                            

Sunday, February 4 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) 6:00PM mrn                

Thursday, February 15 Duel at Daytona 6:00 PM MRN                                                                                                                     

Sunday, February 18 DAYTONA 500 1:30 PM MRN                                                                                                                            

Sunday, February 25 Atlanta Motor Speedway 2:00 PM PRN                                                                                                                         

Sunday, March 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2:30 PM PRN                                                                                                                            

Sunday, March 10 Phoenix Raceway 2:30 PM MRN                                                                                                                           

Sunday, March 17 Bristol Motor Speedway 2:30 PM PRN                                                                                                               

Sunday, March 24 COTA 2:30 PM PRN                                                                                                                     

Sunday, March 31 Richmond Raceway 6:00 PM MRN                                                                                                                       

Sunday, April 7 Martinsville Speedway 2:00 PM MRN                                                                                                                       

Sunday, April 14 Texas Motor Speedway 2:30 PM PRN                                                                                                                     

Sunday, April 21 Talladega Superspeedway 2:00 PM MRN                                                                                                                              

Sunday, April 28 Dover Motor Speedway 1:00 PM PRN                                                                                                                    

Sunday, May 5 Kansas Speedway 2:00 PM MRN                                                                                                                 

Sunday, May 12 Darlington Raceway 2:00 PM MRN                                                                                                                          

Sunday, May 19 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race) TBD MRN                                                                                                                          

Sunday, May 26 Charlotte Motor Speedway 5:00 PM PRN                                                                                                                              

Sunday, June 2 World Wide Technology Raceway 2:30 PM MRN                                                                                                                  

Sunday, June 9 Sonoma Raceway 2:30 PM PRN                                                                                                                   

Sunday, June 16 Iowa Speedway 6:00 PM MRN                                                                                                                  

Sunday, June 23 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 1:30 PM PRN                                                                                                                

Sunday, June 30 Nashville Superspeedway 2:30 PM PRN                                                                                                                

Sunday, July 7 Chicago Street Race 3:30 PM MRN                                                                                                                              

Sunday, July 14 Pocono Raceway 1:30 PM MRN                                                                                                                  

Sunday, July 21 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 1:30 PM IMSRN                                                                                                                    

Sunday, August 11 Richmond Raceway 5:00 PM MRN                                                                                                                      

Sunday, August 18 Michigan International Speedway 1:30 PM MRN                                                                                                                          

Saturday, August 24 Daytona International Speedway 6:30 PM MRN                                                                                                                         

Sunday, September 1 Darlington Raceway 5:00 PM MRN                                                                                                                

Sunday, September 8 Atlanta Motor Speedway 2:00 PM PRN                                                                                                                       

Sunday, September 15 Watkins Glen International 2:00 PM MRN                                                                                                               

Saturday, September 21 Bristol Motor Speedway 6:30 PM PRN                                                                                                                   

Sunday, September 29 Kansas Speedway 2:00 PM MRN                                                                                                                  

Sunday, October 6 Talladega Superspeedway 1:00 PM MRN                                                                                                                         

Sunday, October 13 Charlotte Roval 1:00 PM PRN                                                                                                                              

Sunday, October 20 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 1:30 PM PRN                                                                                                                      

Sunday, October 27 Homestead Miami Speedway 1:30 PM MRN                                                                                                                

Sunday, November 3 Martinsville Speedway 1:00 PM MRN                                                                                                                           

Sunday, November 10 Phoenix Raceway (Championship) 2:00 PM MRN                                                                                                                  