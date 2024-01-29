Tune in to CJ Country, your premier destination for heart-pounding NASCAR action all season long! We’re revving up the excitement with live broadcasts of every thrilling race, bringing you the thunderous roar of engines, the strategic pit stops, and the nail-biting finishes that define the world of NASCAR. MRN & PRN’s broadcast teams will make sure you stay on top of all that’s happening.
Don’t miss a single lap – CJ Country is your pit stop for the most adrenaline-fueled NASCAR experience!
2024 NASCAR SCHEDULE
Date Race / Track Start Time (ET) Network
Sunday, February 4 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) 6:00PM mrn
Thursday, February 15 Duel at Daytona 6:00 PM MRN
Sunday, February 18 DAYTONA 500 1:30 PM MRN
Sunday, February 25 Atlanta Motor Speedway 2:00 PM PRN
Sunday, March 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2:30 PM PRN
Sunday, March 10 Phoenix Raceway 2:30 PM MRN
Sunday, March 17 Bristol Motor Speedway 2:30 PM PRN
Sunday, March 24 COTA 2:30 PM PRN
Sunday, March 31 Richmond Raceway 6:00 PM MRN
Sunday, April 7 Martinsville Speedway 2:00 PM MRN
Sunday, April 14 Texas Motor Speedway 2:30 PM PRN
Sunday, April 21 Talladega Superspeedway 2:00 PM MRN
Sunday, April 28 Dover Motor Speedway 1:00 PM PRN
Sunday, May 5 Kansas Speedway 2:00 PM MRN
Sunday, May 12 Darlington Raceway 2:00 PM MRN
Sunday, May 19 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race) TBD MRN
Sunday, May 26 Charlotte Motor Speedway 5:00 PM PRN
Sunday, June 2 World Wide Technology Raceway 2:30 PM MRN
Sunday, June 9 Sonoma Raceway 2:30 PM PRN
Sunday, June 16 Iowa Speedway 6:00 PM MRN
Sunday, June 23 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 1:30 PM PRN
Sunday, June 30 Nashville Superspeedway 2:30 PM PRN
Sunday, July 7 Chicago Street Race 3:30 PM MRN
Sunday, July 14 Pocono Raceway 1:30 PM MRN
Sunday, July 21 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 1:30 PM IMSRN
Sunday, August 11 Richmond Raceway 5:00 PM MRN
Sunday, August 18 Michigan International Speedway 1:30 PM MRN
Saturday, August 24 Daytona International Speedway 6:30 PM MRN
Sunday, September 1 Darlington Raceway 5:00 PM MRN
Sunday, September 8 Atlanta Motor Speedway 2:00 PM PRN
Sunday, September 15 Watkins Glen International 2:00 PM MRN
Saturday, September 21 Bristol Motor Speedway 6:30 PM PRN
Sunday, September 29 Kansas Speedway 2:00 PM MRN
Sunday, October 6 Talladega Superspeedway 1:00 PM MRN
Sunday, October 13 Charlotte Roval 1:00 PM PRN
Sunday, October 20 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 1:30 PM PRN
Sunday, October 27 Homestead Miami Speedway 1:30 PM MRN
Sunday, November 3 Martinsville Speedway 1:00 PM MRN
Sunday, November 10 Phoenix Raceway (Championship) 2:00 PM MRN