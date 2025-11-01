CJ Country’s Christmas Toy Drive

Christmas is a time for giving and lending a hand to your fellow man… a time for family and friends… and of course, Christmas is for kids. Help CJ Country ensure every child has a bright Christmas by donating a new, unwrapped toy to a child in need.

We’re once again placing CJ Country Christmas Toy Boxes throughout the area, making it easy for you to drop off a toy and make a difference this holiday season.

Just stop by one of the soon-to-be -announced locations starting Monday Nov. 17th. Locations will be listed here soon.