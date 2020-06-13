The CJ Country Dads & Grads radio auction returns Saturday June 20th from 8am-Noon.

The list of items up for bid can be seen by clicking here!

Listen, bid on & win great items from area businesses: gift certificates, furniture, items for your yard, leisure gifts and so much more. It isn’t just about dads or grads, it’s items for anyone and for any occasion.

Your numbers to call are 585-786-9259 or 585-786-8131.

We’ve made some adjustments due to the current health crisis:

All certificates will be MAILED to each winning bidder. No need to come to the station to pick

up.

As in the past, each high bidder will be notified at the end of each

half-hour segment. Then after the auction, high bidders will be called

back with a total of their bids and asked to pay over-the-phone with

their credit card. All certificates will be mailed to the high bidders.