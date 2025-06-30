This 4th of July, we’re serving up more than burgers and fireworks—we’re bringing the heart of country music home to you. Join CJ Country’s ‘4th With Friends’, hosted by WNY’s own Brooke Summers—you hear her every morning dishing the Country Daily Dirt, and now she’s got the stars, the stories, and the soundtrack to your Independence Day weekend.

Tune in Friday from noon to 3, and again Saturday from 4 to 7, right before Honky Tonkin’—only on CJ Country.