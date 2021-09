Join Jimi Jamm & John Carlson for all the action this season and to hear replays of the games you miss, CLICK HERE

Friday, Sept. 3: Letsaw/Perry vs. ER/Gananda, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11: Letsaw/Perry at Penn Yan/Dundee, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17: Letsaw/Perry vs. Mynderse, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24: Letsaw/Perry vs. Lyons/Sodus,7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1: Letsaw/Perry at Attica, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8: Letsaw/Perry vs. Le Roy, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15: Letsaw/Perry at Wellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22: Letsaw/Perry at Livonia, 7:30 p.m.