Friday nights in Western New York mean one thing: high school football under the lights. CJ Country is proud to bring you complete coverage of the 2025 Section V Football season with play-by-play from Jimi Jamm & John Carlson—your home for high school sports.

2025 CJ Country Section V Football Broadcast Schedule

(Pregame coverage begins 15 minutes prior to kickoff)

Saturday, Sept. 6th – 5:45 PM

LPW at Batavia Notre Dame

Friday, Sept. 12th – 6:45 PM

Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw at Alexander/Pembroke

Friday, Sept. 19th – 7:15 PM

Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw vs. Wellsville @ Warsaw

Friday, Sept. 26th – 6:45 PM

Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw vs. Arkport Canaseraga @ Letchworth

Friday, Oct. 3rd – 6:45 PM

Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw at Livonia

Friday, Oct. 10th – 6:45 PM

Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw vs. Haverling @ Perry

Friday, Oct. 17th – 6:45 PM

Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw at LeRoy/Cal-Mum

Friday, Oct. 24th – 6:45 PM

Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw vs. East Rochester/Gananda

Whether you’re in the stands, at home, or on the go, CJ Country has your game. And if you missed the action—or just want to relive the big plays—you can listen back anytime.

