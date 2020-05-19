Country star DUSTIN LYNCH will host A Memorial Day Weekend Summer Kickoff, this Monday starting at Noon on CJ COUNTRY

There will be summer-themed music from Dustin and his friends, including Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood and more.

In addition, Dustin will also remember the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. After all, Memorial Day is an opportunity to pay tribute to all of the veterans who died serving our great nation.

As we relax with family and friends over the Memorial Day weekend, let’s be sure to remember those who lost their lives protecting our freedom and thank those who serve or have served in our Armed Forces.