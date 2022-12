Listed closings as of 9:04 am

Alexander Central School – closed on Friday, December 23rd

Attica Central School – closed on Friday, December 23rd

Batavia Central School – closed on Friday, December 23rd

Dansville Central: Closed Friday

Elba Central School – closed on Friday, December 23rd

Genesee Valley BOCES – Batavia: Closed Today

Genesee Valley BOCES – Mt Morris: Closed Today

Holley Central School – closed on Friday, December 23rd

Keshequa Schools: Closed Today

Livonia Central: Closed Through Sunday

Medina Schools: Closed Today

Mt. Morris Schools: Closed Today

Perry Central School – closed on Friday, December 23rd

Pavilion Central School District – Closed Friday, Dec 23

Pioneer Central School – closed on Friday, December 23rd

St. Josephs School Batavia- Closed Friday, Dec 23

Warsaw Central School – closed on Friday, December 23rd

York Central School – closed on Friday, December 23rd

All City of Batavia and Genesee County offices and buildings will be closed Friday, Dec 23

First United Methodist Church, Lewiston Road, Batavia has cancelled Christmas Eve Services Dec 24

Gainesville Public Library closed today

Perry Public Library closed today

Summit Family Dental – Geneseo and Warsaw locations – will be closed on Friday, December 23rd due to anticipated weather conditions

Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union will be Closed Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26.

Warsaw Dry Cleaners will be closing at Noon today and will reopen Tuesday

Warsaw Public Library closed today

Wyoming County YMCA is closed