Here are the Top 50 songs aired on CJ Country in 2019–click the links to see the music videos for each song.

1 WHAT HAPPENS IN A SMALL TOWN

BRANTLEY GILBERT/LINDSAY ELL

2 LOVE AIN’T

ELI YOUNG BAND

3 LOVE SOMEONE

BRETT ELDREDGE

4 MAKE IT SWEET

OLD DOMINION

5 BEAUTIFUL CRAZY

LUKE COMBS

6 THE ONES THAT DIDN’T MAKE IT BACK HOME

JUSTIN MOORE

7 GOD’S COUNTRY

BLAKE SHELTON

8 SOME OF IT

ERIC CHURCH

9 HERE TONIGHT

BRETT YOUNG

10 WE WERE

KEITH URBAN

11 WHISKEY GLASSES

MORGAN WALLEN

12 THIS IS IT

SCOTTY MCCREERY

13 BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART

LUKE COMBS

14 LOVE YOU TOO LATE

COLE SWINDELL

15 GIRL LIKE YOU

JASON ALDEAN

16 BUY MY OWN DRINKS

RUNAWAY JUNE

17 RUMOR

LEE BRICE

18 REARVIEW TOWN

JASON ALDEAN

19 KNOCKIN’ BOOTS

LUKE BRYAN

20 GOOD VIBES

CHRIS JANSON

21 RAISED ON COUNTRY

CHRIS YOUNG

22 MISS ME MORE

KELSEA BALLERINI

23 LIVING

DIERKS BENTLEY

24 WHAT IF I NEVER GET OVER YOU

LADY ANTEBELLUM

25 SHE GOT THE BEST OF ME

LUKE COMBS

26 EVERY LITTLE HONKY TONK BAR

GEORGE STRAIT

27 EYES ON YOU

CHASE RICE

28 ON MY WAY TO YOU

CODY JOHNSON

29 THERE WAS THIS GIRL

RILEY GREEN

30 BEST SHOT

JIMMIE ALLEN

31 NIGHT SHIFT

JON PARDI

32 MILLIONAIRE

CHRIS STAPLETON

33 DIVE BAR

GARTH BROOKS/BLAKE SHELTON

34 WHAT MAKES YOU COUNTRY

LUKE BRYAN

35 SIXTEEN

THOMAS RHETT

36 DOWN TO THE HONKYTONK

JAKE OWEN

37 GOOD AS YOU

KANE BROWN

38 SOUTHBOUND

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

39 PRAYED FOR YOU

MATT STELL

40 EVERY LITTLE THING

RUSSELL DICKERSON

41 TALK YOU OUT OF IT

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

42 TAKE IT FROM ME

JORDAN DAVIS

43 I DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU

CHRIS LANE

44 BLUE TACOMA

RUSSELL DICKERSON

44 ONE THAT GOT AWAY

MICHAEL RAY

46 LOOK WHAT GOD GAVE HER

THOMAS RHETT

47 TIP OF MY TONGUE

KENNY CHESNEY

48 REMEMBER YOU YOUNG

THOMAS RHETT

49 GOOD GIRL

DUSTIN LYNCH

50 BURNING MAN

DIERKS BENTLEY/BROTHERS OSBORNE