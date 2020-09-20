The Alzheimer’s Association & CJ Country is inviting residents from the Genesee and Wyoming counties area to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 3.

The region’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails anywhere in Western New York.

On walk day, an opening ceremony will feature Batavia resident and CJ Country morning show host Jimi Jamm as emcee, along with a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

The ceremony will be delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers starting at 10: a.m. Oct. 3. A small group of Alzheimer’s Association volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day in the DeWitt Recreation Area, 115 Cedar St. in Batavia, to honor all those affected by Alzheimer’s. It will be available from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event and on Walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage” to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.