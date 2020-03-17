Here’s a list of businesses that have contacted us to say that they are still open and offering pickup and/or delivery:

Arcade:

Arcade Village Cafe – takeout or curbside pickup available for all customers. Call (585) 492-4608.

Arcade VFW – takeout & curbside pickup available. Call (585) 492-2668.

John & Mary’s – open for takeout & deliveries for customers. Call (585) 492-0880.

Main Street Grille – open for takeouts. Call (585) 492-1483 to place your order!

Maple Grove Enterprises located at 7075 Route 98 North, Arcade NY. They opened their welding supply and hardware store about a month ago and even though the storefront is closed, they will still be able to provide to our customers by taking phone calls/emails, as well as doing pickup/delivery (within reason). Call 653-5160 and they are open from 7am-5pm Monday-Friday and 7am-12pm Saturdays.

Marcos Pizza & Subs – open for takeout & deliveries. Call (585) 492-5250.

Theo’s Family Restaurant – open 8am-8pm daily offering curbside pickup and delivery to the greater Arcade area including surrounding towns. Call (585) 492-0105.

Turkey Run – open for takeout and offering delivery services. Call (716) 492-2888.

Attica:

Attica American Legion will be doing Friday Fish Fry, from 2pm-8pm. Take out only. 83 Market St, Attica……call – 591-3255.

Attica Hotel – open Tuesday- Saturday 11AM-1PM and 4PM-8PM for curbside pickup and delivery (Village delivery only, $20 order minimum for delivery). Please call us at (585)591-0500 to place your order!

Ferrandoughs Pizzeria in Attica will be open for takeouts every day as normal during this crisis. 591-0840

Lyons Automotive

We are open to serve the needs of our customers but for the safety of our customers, employees, and families the front door is locked. Please utilize or key drop box for drop offs. We will be taking payment over the phone for credit/debit cards. If paying with check or cash, please use key drop box. Please call with questions or to schedule an appt.

Phone or text: 585-591-4444 or Email: lyonsautomotiveservice@gmail.com.

Morluski’s Italian & Polish Cuisine – takeout & delivery available. Call (585) 708-4302.

Prospector Restaurant – open for takeout & delivery. Call (585) 591-2474.

Avon:

The Avondale Pub in Avon. Take out 11:30-1 all week. And 11:30-4:30-7 Thursday and Friday

Batavia:

Alex’s Place: take-out and delivery. Daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 344-2999

B’s Pet Grooming in Batavia will take appointments for grooming. Please, call for an appointment. I am not open for walk-ins. Limited appointments are available. No one is allowed inside, safety first. Stay safe, everyone 585- 300-7027

Batavia’s Original Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 4 to 10 p.m. Deliveries, curbside pickup, take-out. 343-3303

Rancho Viejo Batavia will be doing pickup only, no delivery for now. If Batavia gets enough requests they may consider doing so 585-343-3903.

Center Street Smoke House: curbside pickup starting at 4 p.m. every day. 343-7470.

Cinquino’s Pizza – 314 Ellicott Street, Batavia – 343-2447

Open for pickup and delivery – free deliveries within the Village of Batavia

Country Line Electric Both locations (Silver Springs and Batavia) will be open but will only be taking customer orders via phone or fax (contacts listed below) and email. Once orders are completed, we will have them available for pickup at the loading docks located at the rear of both our facilities. This procedure takes effect in Batavia today and in Silver Springs tomorrow. We will also be suspending our Saturday hours starting this weekend at both locations. Hours of operation are as follows:

Silver Springs: M-F 6:30am -4:30pm, closed on Saturday and Sunday

Phone – 585-493-2524

Fax – 585-493-2849

Eat Well Grill inside of ELI FISH Takeout is available in addition to DoorDash delivery. Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (585) 446-3033.

Eli Fish Brewing Co.: takeout and delivery, Daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (585) 343-0008

Fishtales Hideaway: Takeouts from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday.

Islands Hawaiian Grill FREE DELIVERY & UPDATED HOURS!!! Given The Circumstances We Are Under, Islands Will Be Offering Free Delivery As Well As Meal Packages For Familes And Catering Options. We Will Be Open For Takeout Or Delivery Tuesday Through Sunday Between The Hours Of 11am-2pm And 5pm-8pm!

Ranch Viejo Batavia: M-F 7am – 4:30pm, closed on Saturday and Sunday

Phone – 585-343-3448

Fax – 585-343-8616

Route 63 Diner – Open Tuesday through Saturday 8-2 – Friday 11-8 Takeouts and delivery – free delivery within the Town of Batavia Closed Sundays and Mondays

T.F. Brown’s: free delivery in Batavia city limits or curbside pickup. Daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Order on their mobile app. or call 343-1547

L&L Transmissions remains open to serve their customers.For the safety of their employees and their customers during this crisis, The front door will be locked but the key drop will still be available, just leave your information for them and they will contact you! For more information visit their website at www.L and L transmissions.com or call them at 585-343-1735

Miss Batavia Diner WILL DELIVER BREAKFAST LUNCH OR DINNER ANYWHERE IN GENESEE COUNTY FREE OF CHARGE.WE ARE REQUIRING THAT ANYWHERE OUTSIDE BATAVIA CITY LIMITS HAVE AMINIMUM ORDER OF $20.00. MISS BATAVIA DOES NOT USE A THIRD PARTY

COMPANY AND YOUR ORDER WILL BE COMING FROM OUR KITCHEN TO YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS DELIVERED BY US. BUSINESS HOURS AT THIS TIME WILL BE FROM 8AM – 7PM. TAKE OUT IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR BREAKFAST LUNCH AND DINNER. DUE TO THE FINANCIAL BURDEN SO MANY PEOPLE IN OUR COMMUNITY ARE NOW EXPERIENCING WE ARE ALSO GIVING A 15% DISCOUNT ON ALL TAKEOUTS AND DELIVERIES. YOU CAN FIND OUR MENU HERE: –WWW.MISSBATAVIADINER.COM OR

CALL US AT 585-343-9786.

Castile:

Carney’s Market – open for groceries, takeout & delivery available. Call (585) 493-5494.

Chaffee: Chaffee Chick Design is working from home. Graphic design, printing, promo products, office/art supplies and gifts and giving away free Please Stand 6 Feet Away stickers by request. 716.907.8113

Dansville:

Dansville Moose Club – 6 Main Street, Dansville – 335-7948

Fish Fry take outs every Friday during the ban – 4-7pm

Take out specials every Tuesday night 5-7:30pm

Elba:

Chap’s Elba Diner: delivery to Elba, Batavia, Barre, Albion . Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 757-5001

Gainesville:

The Gainesville Store will still remain open for daily business serving our customers with small grocery needs and all our usual menu offerings. We cannot allow anyone to dine in at this time, but we will continue our normal carry out option and will also do curbside pickup for those who desire that. And as always we are here to help our community through these uncertain times. (585) 493-9310, Gainesville, NY

Geneseo:

Rancho Viejo Geneseo can provide with pickup outside and delivery within the town of Geneseo only at 585-519-6792.

Hunt:

Java:

Smokey’s Bar & Grill – takeout available. Call (585) 457-3276 with your orders.

LeRoy:

Capish Pizza Ristorante In LeRoy is available for take-outs, and will implement a delivery option during this time from our full lunch and dinner menus starting tomorrow Tuesday 3/17. We are committed to continuing to provide the highest quality of food. Call us at 768-1000. Open from noon till 8 pm! Thanks for your continued patronage. Gift cards also available!

Leroy’s No Finer Diner 15 main St 502-5281 Delivering and take out 10-2 everyday. The menu is on Facebook under Leroy’s No Finer Diner.

Mount Morris:

C&R Food Service Mount Morris 658-2990

Nunda:

The Whistling Farmer Pub in Nunda is doing take out Wed.Thurs.Fri. from 4pm to 8pm they have a Facebook page with menu. Call 468-2291

Doughboys Pizzeria is doing take out and delivery they have a Facebook page with menu. Call 468-2030

OAKFIELD:

Caryville Inn: takeout/curbside Wednesday-Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Takeout/curbside/delivery Wednesday-Saturday 4 to 9 p.m.

Perry:

Butter Meat Co. – curbside pickup available. Call/text (716) 249-1337.

The Club at Silver Lake is continuing the “Park and Play” program at our course. These measures align with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) “social distancing” and sanitation practices. ALL Golfers, member and nonmember, must call the club prior to teeing off on the first hole. (585) 222-5253

Country Kitchen in Perry is doing take out 11-6 daily. 585-237-5640

Daryl’s Pizzeria – takeout and delivery available (in the Perry area). Call 237-2113 or visit their website to place an order.

East Hill Creamery – their store is open and they have raw-milk cheeses, some cured meats, and other items. They also have cheese vending machine out front that is open 24 hours a day. For more info call (585) 237-3622.

For the Love of Flour – takeout & curbside pickup available. Call (585) 322-0807.

John & Sarah’s Restaurant – takeout & delivery available as well as their full menu. Call (585) 237-2545.

Lumberyard Restaurant will be doing take-outs Thursday Friday and Saturday from 3-7pm. Our menu is on Facebook and our site lumberyardrestaurant.com. They will deliver in the village of Perry.

Silver Lake Brewing Project – to-go beverages available. Call (585) 969-4238 to place your order. We are accepting prepaid, credit-card phone call orders only.

The menu and ordering process is up on our website: www.silverlakebrewingproject.com

Wednesday, 5pm to 7pm

Thursday, 5pm to 7pm

Friday, 3pm to 7pm

Saturday, 12pm to 5pm

Sunday, 12pm to 3pm

Taproom events are postponed in accordance with NYS guidance

The Club at Silver Lake – takeout and curbside pickup available Wednesday – Saturday 11am-7pm. Call (585) 222-5253.

Pike:

Pike Pizza Shed will be serving takeout orders only. 493-5990

They will be closed for breakfast and open daily at 10am.

If they give you a pick up time please come at that time as we will be attempting to limit the number of people in the building at one time.

This is new to everyone! Please have patience as they work together to run business as smooth as possible while doing what they can to keep everyone healthy.

Erin’s Water St. Cafe, (located at 70 north water st, pike, ny) is still open and doing take out. Phone: 585-493-6950. Full breakfast menu available from 7am to 10am. Also we are doing dinner specials each night starting at 3:30pm. Family meals feed 4-6 people and are $35. We also have single orders available. Our facebook page will have the dinner special listed each night. We will also be open friday evening for take-out for our amazing fish fry’s and spaghetti and meatballs.

Silver Springs:

Grateful Grill – open for takeouts & curbside pickups 12-8pm and delivery 4-8pm normal business days. Call (585) 228-1159.

Pizza Depot 130 North Main Street Silver Springs (585) 493-5699 open Monday Tuesday Wednesday 10-830 Thursday 10-9 Friday and Saturday 10-930 and Sunday 12- 830. Open for take out or curbside pick up. Thank you

ASBURY RETREAT CENTER, 16 Lakeside (Just South of Perry, Off Route 39, Right on Chapman), Silver Lake 237-5262 DELICIOUS DRIVE THROUGH – TAKE OUT -$12

4 – 6 pm

Warsaw:

Amber Lantern Brewing – takeouts and limited delivery between 11AM-8PM, Wednesday-Saturdays till further notice. Call 585-786-3559.

Ash-Lin’s Elegant Rose in Warsaw is open, your local traditional florist and beyond. Offering free delivery with no minimum order amount to people in a care facility and they will take orders out to your car if you don’t want to come inside.140 North Main st Warsaw. Call 786-8766

Bud’s Delicatessen – takeout and delivery Monday – Friday from 5:30AM-3PM. From 10AM-1PM they will begin to offer free home deliveries. They are also offering curbside pick up.

Laurie’s Restaurant – takeout and delivery orders available. Call 786-2108 to order!

Rock and Roll BAR-BBQ – takeouts and limited delivery available. Call 585-786-8484.

Rancho Viejo Warsaw can provide with pickup outside and delivery within the town 585-558-4020

SilverLake Family Restaurant – takeouts, delivery & drive thru window open from 7am – 8pm daily. Call 585-786-5213.

Sinclair Pharmacy in Warsaw now has in stock: thermometers, toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Come get these high demand items while supplies last!

Stefano’s Pizzeria – providing delivery & takeout services. Call (585) 228-1246 to order.

Warsaw Dry Cleaners

PLEASE CALL before you come down to the store. Their hours will vary day by day depending on the work we have. Also, they will no longer be open Saturdays until further notice. We will be open Monday-Friday with limited hours so please call before you come, in order to be sure we are open. They also are still doing pick up/deliveries. if you would like them to come right to your home or place of work, they can absolutely do that!

PLEASE CALL 585-495-6370 FOR HOURS

Warsaw Greenhouses at 261 N Main St., Warsaw. While the building is closed to public entry as per the NYS mandate, they are still open for limited delivery and curbside pick-up. Call 786-2520. Hours are limited to Monday-Friday 9am – 3pm

Wyoming:

Sweet Time Maple Farm on Webster Road in Wyoming will be open this weekend and next weekend from 10 til 4. Local delivery is also available – you can order through Facebook or by calling 409-0620 or 506-8264.

Wyoming Gaslight Market – takeouts available between 7am-7pm. Call (585) 495-6800 to order.

Wyoming Inn – curbside pickup and local delivery available (as available). Please call or text (585) 330-4408 with your order.