The Alzheimer’s Association & CJ Country is inviting residents from the Genesee and Wyoming counties area to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, September 25th at Dwyer Stadium in Batavia. Registration is at 9 am with opening ceremonies at 10 am, hosted by CJ Country’s Jimi Jamm followed by the walk at 10:10 am. Take part as an individual or form a team!

To register or donate, go HERE