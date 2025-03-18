2025 Maple Weekend Guide

Participating Maple Farms & Producers

A&A Maple – 1084 Creek Road, Attica, NY | (585) 813-6623

Arcade Center Farms – 7298 Route 98, Arcade, NY | (585) 492-3821

Bray Farms – 1597 Bray Road, Arcade, NY | (571) 230-4812

Flint's Maple – 3476 Hermitage Road, Warsaw, NY | (585) 259-2968

George's Maple Products – 1766 Route 77, Strykersville, NY | (585) 591-8132

J&J Maple – 3214 Route 98, Varysburg, NY | (585) 750-3529

Kibler Maple Products – 1802 Perry Road, North Java, NY | (585) 535-7854

Kirsch's Maple – 317S Route 77, Varysburg, NY | (585) 535-7006

Mohler Maple Products – 1627 Route 19, Wyoming, NY | (585) 495-6941 (Open Saturdays only)

Over The Hill Maple – 2089 Maxon Road, Varysburg, NY | (585) 535-7971

Randall's Maple Products – 10307 Smithley Road, Alexander, NY | (585) 547-3596

Rickettson Sugar House – 3736 Humphrey Road, North Java, NY | (585) 409-5141

Sage Family Maple, LLC – 4449 Sage Road, Warsaw, NY | (586) 786-5684

Southburg Maple – 4526 NY-98, North Java, NY | (716) 984-9841

– 4526 NY-98, North Java, NY | (716) 984-9841 Wolcott Maple Syrup Products & Equipment – 1247 Dale Road, Dale, NY | (585) 786-3893

Pancake Breakfast Locations

Boxler Maple – 2369 U.S. 20A, Varysburg, NY | (716) 560-4940

Enjoy maple syrup, ice cream & mini pancakes from 10 AM – 4 PM!

Letchworth State Park – Humphrey Nature Center – 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY | (585) 493-3682

Pancake breakfast (10 AM – 1 PM) & educational events (10 AM – 4 PM). Tickets: $12 (kids under 5 eat free).

Pancake breakfast (10 AM – 1 PM) & educational events (10 AM – 4 PM). Tickets: $12 (kids under 5 eat free).

Maple Moon Farms – 1058 Attica Gulf Road, Attica, NY | (585) 409-3975

Serving $5 pancake breakfasts both weekends starting at 10 AM.

Serving $5 pancake breakfasts both weekends starting at 10 AM.

Meyer Harvest Patch – 611 Route 20A, Strykersville, NY | (585) 652-4721

Pancakes, maple sausage, coffee, and milk (10 AM – 2 PM). Under 2 eat free, ages 2-10 $5, 10+ $9.

Pancakes, maple sausage, coffee, and milk (10 AM – 2 PM). Under 2 eat free, ages 2-10 $5, 10+ $9.

Moore's Maple Shake & Pancake House – 10444 Galen Hill Road, Freedom, NY | (716) 492-2714

Pancakes, eggs, sausage & more (8 AM – 2 PM daily).

Pancakes, eggs, sausage & more (8 AM – 2 PM daily).

Sweet Time Maple – 5680 Webster Road, Wyoming, NY | (585) 495-6803

All-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes, eggs, ham, home fries, juice, and coffee (8:30 AM – 1 PM). Adults $13, kids $5.

All-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes, eggs, ham, home fries, juice, and coffee (8:30 AM – 1 PM). Adults $13, kids $5.

Camp Weona Pancake Breakfast – 4025 Poplar Tree Road, Gainesville, NY | (585) 786-2940

March 29, 9 AM – 12 PM. Breakfast, camp activities & walking tours. $7 per person.

March 29, 9 AM – 12 PM. Breakfast, camp activities & walking tours. $7 per person.

Special Events & Activities

Arcade & Attica Railroad – Maple Train Rides

March 22-23 at 9 AM

Ride to North Java, tour Kibler Sugar Shack, & enjoy a catered meal from Flip Side.

Tickets: Adults $48 | Kids (under 12) $20

Book at (585) 492-3100 or online.

Beer Justice Brewing – Maple Me Happy Ale

Arcade, NY

Enjoy a special brown ale made with Kehl’s Maple Syrup during Maple Weekends!

Over The Hill Maple Events

2089 Maxon Road, Varysburg, NY

Woods Walk (1 PM daily)

(1 PM daily) Scavenger Hunt with Maply the Maple Leaf

with Maply the Maple Leaf Granulated Maple Sugar Demo (11 AM – 12 PM)

Maple Moon Farms – Wagon Rides

1058 Attica Gulf Road, Attica, NY

30-minute wagon rides each day!

Merle Maple – Family Fun & Food

1884 Route 98, Attica, NY | (585) 535-7136

Lunch options: Maple BBQ pork, chili, hot dogs, maple soft serve, iced maple cappuccino & more

Maple BBQ pork, chili, hot dogs, maple soft serve, iced maple cappuccino & more Baby calf petting

Air cannon shooting

Tree tapping demos

Wood-fired bread with maple spread

Letchworth State Park – Maple Demonstrations

Humphrey Nature Center, Castile, NY