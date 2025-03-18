2025 Maple Weekend Guide

Participating Maple Farms & Producers

  • A&A Maple – 1084 Creek Road, Attica, NY | (585) 813-6623
  • Arcade Center Farms – 7298 Route 98, Arcade, NY | (585) 492-3821
  • Bray Farms – 1597 Bray Road, Arcade, NY | (571) 230-4812
  • Flint’s Maple – 3476 Hermitage Road, Warsaw, NY | (585) 259-2968
  • George’s Maple Products – 1766 Route 77, Strykersville, NY | (585) 591-8132
  • J&J Maple – 3214 Route 98, Varysburg, NY | (585) 750-3529
  • Kibler Maple Products – 1802 Perry Road, North Java, NY | (585) 535-7854
  • Kirsch’s Maple – 317S Route 77, Varysburg, NY | (585) 535-7006
  • Mohler Maple Products – 1627 Route 19, Wyoming, NY | (585) 495-6941 (Open Saturdays only)
  • Over The Hill Maple – 2089 Maxon Road, Varysburg, NY | (585) 535-7971
  • Randall’s Maple Products – 10307 Smithley Road, Alexander, NY | (585) 547-3596
  • Rickettson Sugar House – 3736 Humphrey Road, North Java, NY | (585) 409-5141
  • Sage Family Maple, LLC – 4449 Sage Road, Warsaw, NY | (586) 786-5684
  • Southburg Maple – 4526 NY-98, North Java, NY | (716) 984-9841
  • Wolcott Maple Syrup Products & Equipment – 1247 Dale Road, Dale, NY | (585) 786-3893

Pancake Breakfast Locations

  • Boxler Maple – 2369 U.S. 20A, Varysburg, NY | (716) 560-4940
    Enjoy maple syrup, ice cream & mini pancakes from 10 AM – 4 PM!
  • Letchworth State Park – Humphrey Nature Center – 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY | (585) 493-3682
    Pancake breakfast (10 AM – 1 PM) & educational events (10 AM – 4 PM). Tickets: $12 (kids under 5 eat free).
  • Maple Moon Farms – 1058 Attica Gulf Road, Attica, NY | (585) 409-3975
    Serving $5 pancake breakfasts both weekends starting at 10 AM.
  • Meyer Harvest Patch – 611 Route 20A, Strykersville, NY | (585) 652-4721
    Pancakes, maple sausage, coffee, and milk (10 AM – 2 PM). Under 2 eat free, ages 2-10 $5, 10+ $9.
  • Moore’s Maple Shake & Pancake House – 10444 Galen Hill Road, Freedom, NY | (716) 492-2714
    Pancakes, eggs, sausage & more (8 AM – 2 PM daily).
  • Sweet Time Maple – 5680 Webster Road, Wyoming, NY | (585) 495-6803
    All-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes, eggs, ham, home fries, juice, and coffee (8:30 AM – 1 PM). Adults $13, kids $5.
  • Camp Weona Pancake Breakfast – 4025 Poplar Tree Road, Gainesville, NY | (585) 786-2940
    March 29, 9 AM – 12 PM. Breakfast, camp activities & walking tours. $7 per person.

Special Events & Activities

Arcade & Attica Railroad – Maple Train Rides

March 22-23 at 9 AM
Ride to North Java, tour Kibler Sugar Shack, & enjoy a catered meal from Flip Side.
Tickets: Adults $48 | Kids (under 12) $20
Book at (585) 492-3100 or online.

Beer Justice Brewing – Maple Me Happy Ale

Arcade, NY
Enjoy a special brown ale made with Kehl’s Maple Syrup during Maple Weekends!

Over The Hill Maple Events

2089 Maxon Road, Varysburg, NY

  • Woods Walk (1 PM daily)
  • Scavenger Hunt with Maply the Maple Leaf
  • Granulated Maple Sugar Demo (11 AM – 12 PM)

Maple Moon Farms – Wagon Rides

1058 Attica Gulf Road, Attica, NY
30-minute wagon rides each day!

Merle Maple – Family Fun & Food

1884 Route 98, Attica, NY | (585) 535-7136

  • Lunch options: Maple BBQ pork, chili, hot dogs, maple soft serve, iced maple cappuccino & more
  • Baby calf petting
  • Air cannon shooting
  • Tree tapping demos
  • Wood-fired bread with maple spread

Letchworth State Park – Maple Demonstrations

Humphrey Nature Center, Castile, NY

  • Three sugaring techniques: Haudenosaunee stone boiling, iron pot fire pit boiling & modern evaporator
  • Hourly guided hikes: Tree ID, tapping, sap collection
  • Pancake breakfast (10 AM – 1 PM)