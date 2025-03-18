2025 Maple Weekend Guide
Participating Maple Farms & Producers
- A&A Maple – 1084 Creek Road, Attica, NY | (585) 813-6623
- Arcade Center Farms – 7298 Route 98, Arcade, NY | (585) 492-3821
- Bray Farms – 1597 Bray Road, Arcade, NY | (571) 230-4812
- Flint’s Maple – 3476 Hermitage Road, Warsaw, NY | (585) 259-2968
- George’s Maple Products – 1766 Route 77, Strykersville, NY | (585) 591-8132
- J&J Maple – 3214 Route 98, Varysburg, NY | (585) 750-3529
- Kibler Maple Products – 1802 Perry Road, North Java, NY | (585) 535-7854
- Kirsch’s Maple – 317S Route 77, Varysburg, NY | (585) 535-7006
- Mohler Maple Products – 1627 Route 19, Wyoming, NY | (585) 495-6941 (Open Saturdays only)
- Over The Hill Maple – 2089 Maxon Road, Varysburg, NY | (585) 535-7971
- Randall’s Maple Products – 10307 Smithley Road, Alexander, NY | (585) 547-3596
- Rickettson Sugar House – 3736 Humphrey Road, North Java, NY | (585) 409-5141
- Sage Family Maple, LLC – 4449 Sage Road, Warsaw, NY | (586) 786-5684
- Southburg Maple – 4526 NY-98, North Java, NY | (716) 984-9841
- Wolcott Maple Syrup Products & Equipment – 1247 Dale Road, Dale, NY | (585) 786-3893
Pancake Breakfast Locations
- Boxler Maple – 2369 U.S. 20A, Varysburg, NY | (716) 560-4940
Enjoy maple syrup, ice cream & mini pancakes from 10 AM – 4 PM!
- Letchworth State Park – Humphrey Nature Center – 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY | (585) 493-3682
Pancake breakfast (10 AM – 1 PM) & educational events (10 AM – 4 PM). Tickets: $12 (kids under 5 eat free).
- Maple Moon Farms – 1058 Attica Gulf Road, Attica, NY | (585) 409-3975
Serving $5 pancake breakfasts both weekends starting at 10 AM.
- Meyer Harvest Patch – 611 Route 20A, Strykersville, NY | (585) 652-4721
Pancakes, maple sausage, coffee, and milk (10 AM – 2 PM). Under 2 eat free, ages 2-10 $5, 10+ $9.
- Moore’s Maple Shake & Pancake House – 10444 Galen Hill Road, Freedom, NY | (716) 492-2714
Pancakes, eggs, sausage & more (8 AM – 2 PM daily).
- Sweet Time Maple – 5680 Webster Road, Wyoming, NY | (585) 495-6803
All-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes, eggs, ham, home fries, juice, and coffee (8:30 AM – 1 PM). Adults $13, kids $5.
- Camp Weona Pancake Breakfast – 4025 Poplar Tree Road, Gainesville, NY | (585) 786-2940
March 29, 9 AM – 12 PM. Breakfast, camp activities & walking tours. $7 per person.
Special Events & Activities
Arcade & Attica Railroad – Maple Train Rides
March 22-23 at 9 AM
Ride to North Java, tour Kibler Sugar Shack, & enjoy a catered meal from Flip Side.
Tickets: Adults $48 | Kids (under 12) $20
Book at (585) 492-3100 or online.
Beer Justice Brewing – Maple Me Happy Ale
Arcade, NY
Enjoy a special brown ale made with Kehl’s Maple Syrup during Maple Weekends!
Over The Hill Maple Events
2089 Maxon Road, Varysburg, NY
- Woods Walk (1 PM daily)
- Scavenger Hunt with Maply the Maple Leaf
- Granulated Maple Sugar Demo (11 AM – 12 PM)
Maple Moon Farms – Wagon Rides
1058 Attica Gulf Road, Attica, NY
30-minute wagon rides each day!
Merle Maple – Family Fun & Food
1884 Route 98, Attica, NY | (585) 535-7136
- Lunch options: Maple BBQ pork, chili, hot dogs, maple soft serve, iced maple cappuccino & more
- Baby calf petting
- Air cannon shooting
- Tree tapping demos
- Wood-fired bread with maple spread
Letchworth State Park – Maple Demonstrations
Humphrey Nature Center, Castile, NY
- Three sugaring techniques: Haudenosaunee stone boiling, iron pot fire pit boiling & modern evaporator
- Hourly guided hikes: Tree ID, tapping, sap collection
- Pancake breakfast (10 AM – 1 PM)