Join John Carlson or Marty Czekala for all the on-court action of high school basketball this season on CJ Country.

TO LISTEN TO REPLAYS OF PREVIOUS GAMES: CLICK HERE

Wed, Dec 11, 6:50 pm WARSAW @ PERRY

Fri, Dec 13, 6:50 pm EMD CHARTER @ LETCHWORTH

Wed, Dec 18, 6:50 pm CAL-MUM @ PERRY

Fri, Dec 20, 6:50 pm WARSAW AT PAVILION

Sat, Dec 21, 2:20 pm DANSVILLE @ PERRY

Sat, Jan 4, 3:20 pm LETCHWORTH @ WARSAW

Fri, Jan 10, 6:50 pm LETCHWORTH @ LEROY

Tue, Jan 14, 6:50 pm KESHEQUA @ PERRY

Sat, Jan 18, 5:50 pm PERRY @ MT MORRIS

Tue, Jan 21, 6:50 pm PERRY @ PAVILION

Fri, Jan 24, 6:50 pm PERRY @ WARSAW

Sat, Jan 25, 4:20 pm ALBION @ WARSAW

Tue, Jan 28, 6:50 pm HOLLEY @ PERRY

Thu, Jan 30, 6:50 pm PAVILION @ WARSAW

Fri, Jan 31, 6:50 pm GENESEO @ LETCHWORTH

Mon, Feb 3, 6:50 pm GV/BELFAST & LETCHWORTH

Tue, Feb 11, 6:50 pm WAY/CO @ PERRY

Fri, Feb 14, 6:50 pm LETCHWORTH @ CAL-MUM