CJ COUNTRY’S MOTHER’S DAY AUCTION – THIS SATURDAY

SEE THE AUCTION ITEMS BY CLICKING HERE

Get ready for one of the best deals of the season while supporting local businesses.

CJ Country’s Mother’s Day Auction happens this Saturday from 8:00 AM to Noon with Jimi and Marty—and it’s your chance to grab great items from businesses right here in our community.

From dining and services to unique local experiences, you’ll find a wide variety of items up for bid. Many go for less than retail value—so it pays to listen, jump in, and be ready when your item comes up.

New items drop every half hour, so there’s always something fresh. You’ll be able to preview the full list soon at CJCountry.com and plan your bidding strategy ahead of time.

Call in to bid: 585-786-8131 or 585-786-9259

Win it, pay with cash, check, or card, and pick it up right here at CJ Country.

Support local. Score great deals. One great Saturday morning.

About the Author Jimi Jamm Administrator View All Posts