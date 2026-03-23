Your Nashville Trip Starts Here
VINCE IN THE ‘VILLE
CJ Country is sending YOU to Nashville!
Get ready for the ultimate country music getaway—CJ Country’s Vince In The ‘Ville. We’re sending one lucky winner and a guest to Nashville, Tennessee for an unforgettable trip filled with music, fun, and VIP experiences.
Brought to you by:
The Firing Pin, in Bergen. Dedicated to serving the needs of responsible New York firearm enthusiasts!
Sedam Tire, in Perry. Your trusted tire provider since 1926 – proudly celebrating 100 years in business!
Robbs Glass, in Warsaw & Batavia. Choose the auto glass company of your choice! -Choose Robbs Glass!
THE TRIP INCLUDES:
- Round-trip airfare for two to Nashville (departing Thursday, August 6th)
- 3-night stay at the Holiday Inn Downtown – Broadway
- $1,000 in spending money
- $350 wardrobe certificate from Creekside Saddlery
- Two tickets to the Grand Ole Opry (Friday, August 7th)
- Two tickets to see Vince Gill live at the Ryman Auditorium (Saturday, August 8th)
- Return flight home Sunday, August 9th
HOW TO ENTER:
Registration runs March 30th through May 24th and You can enter at participating locations:
ALEXANDER
- Baldwin’s Country Store
AKRON
- Bucks Motorsport
ARCADE
- Maple Grove Enterprise
- All Around Performance
- Larry Romance and Son
ATTICA
- Ace Hardware
- Harding Furniture and Mattress
AVON
- Avon Power Equipment
BATAVIA
- Robbs Glass
- Maple Grove Enterprise
- Java Farm Supply
- Cedar Street Sales and Rental
BERGEN
- The Firing Pin
CASTILE
- ELITSAC Lumber
DANSVILLE
- Phoenix Hearth and Power
LEICESTER
- 2nd Time Around Consignment
- Silverback Gaming
LEROY
- Gunsmoke Country Grill
LINWOOD
- Linwood Turf
MT. MORRIS
- Harding Furniture and Mattress
NORTH JAVA
- Java Farm Supply
NUNDA
- Nunda Lumber
- Modern Home Kitchen and Bath
PERRY
- Sedam Tire
SHERIDAN
- Larry Romance and Son
SILVER SPRINGS
- Silver Lake Marine
WARSAW
- Robbs Glass
- Ace Hardware
- Genesee Feed
WOODHULL
- Larry Romance and Son
YORK
- Davis Trailer World
YORKSHIRE
- Java Farm Supply
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT:
After the entry period ends, all entries will be collected and verified.
One winner will be officially drawn and contacted, and we’ll reveal the winner live on CJ Country on Friday, May 29th at 7:05 AM.
STAY CONNECTED:
Listen to CJ Country, follow us on social media, and check this page regularly for:
- Entry locations
- Bonus opportunities
- Contest updates
DON’T MISS YOUR CHANCE
This is your opportunity to experience Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry, and Vince Gill at the legendary Ryman—only from CJ Country.