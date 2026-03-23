VINCE IN THE ‘VILLE

CJ Country is sending YOU to Nashville!

Get ready for the ultimate country music getaway—CJ Country’s Vince In The ‘Ville. We’re sending one lucky winner and a guest to Nashville, Tennessee for an unforgettable trip filled with music, fun, and VIP experiences.

Brought to you by:

The Firing Pin, in Bergen. Dedicated to serving the needs of responsible New York firearm enthusiasts!

Sedam Tire, in Perry. Your trusted tire provider since 1926 – proudly celebrating 100 years in business!

Robbs Glass, in Warsaw & Batavia. Choose the auto glass company of your choice! -Choose Robbs Glass!

THE TRIP INCLUDES:

Round-trip airfare for two to Nashville (departing Thursday, August 6th)

3-night stay at the Holiday Inn Downtown – Broadway

$1,000 in spending money

$350 wardrobe certificate from Creekside Saddlery

Two tickets to the Grand Ole Opry (Friday, August 7th)

Two tickets to see Vince Gill live at the Ryman Auditorium (Saturday, August 8th)

Return flight home Sunday, August 9th

HOW TO ENTER:

Registration runs March 30th through May 24th and You can enter at participating locations:

ALEXANDER

Baldwin’s Country Store

AKRON

Bucks Motorsport

ARCADE

Maple Grove Enterprise

All Around Performance

Larry Romance and Son

ATTICA

Ace Hardware

Harding Furniture and Mattress

AVON

Avon Power Equipment

BATAVIA

Robbs Glass

Maple Grove Enterprise

Java Farm Supply

Cedar Street Sales and Rental

BERGEN

The Firing Pin

CASTILE

ELITSAC Lumber

DANSVILLE

Phoenix Hearth and Power

LEICESTER

2nd Time Around Consignment

Silverback Gaming

LEROY

Gunsmoke Country Grill

LINWOOD

Linwood Turf

MT. MORRIS

Harding Furniture and Mattress

NORTH JAVA

Java Farm Supply

NUNDA

Nunda Lumber

Modern Home Kitchen and Bath

PERRY

Sedam Tire

SHERIDAN

Larry Romance and Son

SILVER SPRINGS

Silver Lake Marine

WARSAW

Robbs Glass

Ace Hardware

Genesee Feed

WOODHULL

Larry Romance and Son

YORK

Davis Trailer World

YORKSHIRE

Java Farm Supply

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT:

After the entry period ends, all entries will be collected and verified.

One winner will be officially drawn and contacted, and we’ll reveal the winner live on CJ Country on Friday, May 29th at 7:05 AM.

STAY CONNECTED:

Listen to CJ Country, follow us on social media, and check this page regularly for:

Entry locations

Bonus opportunities

Contest updates

DON’T MISS YOUR CHANCE

This is your opportunity to experience Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry, and Vince Gill at the legendary Ryman—only from CJ Country.

Official contest rules apply. See rules page for details.

About the Author Jimi Jamm Administrator View All Posts