CJ Country Proud to serve you! Jimi Jamm June 21, 2026 (Last updated: June 21, 2026) 1 minute read Follow us at facebook.com/cjcountryradio FacebookShare on XLinkedInWhatsAppEmailCopy Link About the Author Jimi Jamm Administrator View All Posts Post navigation Previous: Choose an “Udderly” Legendary Name Related Stories CJ Country Choose an “Udderly” Legendary Name Jimi Jamm May 26, 2026 CJ Country Community The CJ Country “Record” Jimi Jamm February 25, 2026 CJ Country WELCOME T-BIRD! Jimi Jamm January 13, 2026