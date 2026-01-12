Start your engines — the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series is officially here, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most wide-open, edge-of-your-seat seasons in years.

From the roar of the Daytona 500 to short-track chaos at Martinsville, from road-course strategy at Watkins Glen to the white-knuckle superspeedway drafts at Talladega, NASCAR delivers something no other sport does: speed, skill, and unpredictability at 190 miles per hour.

This season’s schedule blends the best of NASCAR’s roots with bold new energy — classic tracks, night races, street courses, and a playoff run where one bad lap can end a championship dream. Add in new broadcast partners, prime-time races, and wall-to-wall coverage, and it’s never been easier to follow every lap.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan who remembers the legends…

or a newer viewer who just loves loud engines and last-lap drama…

NASCAR in 2026 is appointment viewing.

Check the full schedule, broadcast times, and networks below — and make sure you know when to tune in, because in NASCAR, anything can happen, and usually does.

2026 NASCAR Cup Series — Broadcast Times

Sun, Feb 1 – Clash (Bowman Gray Stadium) — 7:00 PM ET

Thu, Feb 12 – Daytona Duel — 6:00 PM ET

Sun, Feb 15 – Daytona 500 (Daytona Int’l Speedway) — 1:30 PM ET

Sun, Feb 22 – EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) — 2:00 PM ET

Sun, Mar 1 – Circuit of The Americas — 2:30 PM ET

Sun, Mar 8 – Phoenix Raceway — 2:30 PM ET

Sun, Mar 15 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway — 3:00 PM ET

Sun, Mar 22 – Darlington Raceway — 2:00 PM ET

Sun, Mar 29 – Martinsville Speedway — 2:30 PM ET

Sun, Apr 12 – Bristol Motor Speedway — 2:00 PM ET

Sun, Apr 19 – Kansas Speedway — 1:00 PM ET

Sun, Apr 26 – Talladega Superspeedway — 2:00 PM ET

Sun, May 3 – Texas Motor Speedway — 2:30 PM ET

Sun, May 10 – Watkins Glen Int’l — 2:00 PM ET

Sun, May 17 – NASCAR All-Star (Dover) — 2:00 PM ET

Sun, May 24 – Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte) — 5:00 PM ET

Sun, May 31 – Nashville Superspeedway — 6:00 PM ET

Sun, Jun 7 – Michigan Int’l Speedway — 2:00 PM ET

Sun, Jun 14 – Pocono Raceway — 2:00 PM ET

Sun, Jun 21 – San Diego (Naval Base Coronado) — 3:00 PM ET

Sun, Jun 28 – Sonoma Raceway — 2:30 PM ET

Sun, Jul 5 – Chicagoland Speedway — 5:00 PM ET

Sun, Jul 12 – Atlanta Motor Speedway — 6:00 PM ET

Sun, Jul 19 – North Wilkesboro Speedway — 6:00 PM ET

Sun, Jul 26 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway — 1:00 PM ET

Sun, Aug 9 – Iowa Speedway —1:30 PM ET

Sat, Aug 15 – Richmond Raceway — — 6:00 PM ET

Sun, Aug 23 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway — 2:00 PM ET

Sat, Aug 29 – Daytona Int’l Speedway — 6:30 PM ET

Sun, Sep 6 – Darlington Raceway (Playoffs) — 4:00 PM ET

Sun, Sep 13 – World Wide Technology Raceway — 2:00 PM ET

Sat, Sep 19 – Bristol Motor Speedway —6:30 PM ET

Sun, Sep 27 – Kansas Speedway — 2:00 PM ET

Sun, Oct 4 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway — 4:30 PM ET

Sun, Oct 11 – Charlotte Roval — 2:00 PM ET

Sun, Oct 18 – Phoenix Raceway — 2:00 PM ET

Sun, Oct 25 – Talladega Superspeedway — 1:00 PM ET

Sun, Nov 1 – Martinsville Speedway — 1:00 PM ET

Sun, Nov 8 – NASCAR Championship (Homestead-Miami) — 2:00 PM ET