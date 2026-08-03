America’s oldest continuously running county fair is back! The Steuben County Fair celebrates its 207th year, August 17–23 in Bath, with seven days of livestock shows, carnival rides, live music, grandstand events, fair food and more. We’re excited to be at out first ever fair as CJ Country. Stop by our booth, meet our team and spin the wheel for CJ Country Koozies.

HERE’S WHEN WE’RE AT OUR BOOTH:

Wednesday, August 19 — Kori Sciandra, Nina Bartz & Tim Parke (4:00–8:00 PM)

Thursday, August 20 — Terry Clifford, Jimi Jamm & Tim Parke (4:00–8:00 PM)

Friday, August 21 — Jimi Jamm & Tim Parke (4:00–8:00 PM)

STEUBEN COUNTY FAIR 2026 SCHEDULE:

Monday, August 17

12:00 Noon – Harness Racing (weather permitting)

Tuesday, August 18

9:00 AM – Poultry Show

9:30 AM – Dog Show

1:00 PM – Swine Show

5:00 PM – Sheep Show

6:00 PM – Patriot Lawnmower Pull

7:00 PM – Lawnmower Demolition Derby

Tuesday Admission: $2

Carnival is not set up Tuesday.

Wednesday, August 19

9:00 AM – Cavy & Rabbit Showmanship

12:00 Noon – Dairy Heifer Show

2:00 PM – Carnival Opens

2:00 PM – Dairy Goat Show

4:00 PM – Livestock Skill-a-thon

4:00–7:00 PM – Live Music: Craig Wilkins

7:00 PM – Broken B Rodeo – Bulls & Barrels

Ride Wristbands: $35, sold 2:00–6:00 PM and honored until 8:00 PM.

Thursday, August 20

Youth Day – Ages 18 & under FREE until 5:00 PM

9:00 AM – Rabbit & Cavy Show

9:30 AM – Dairy Cow Show

10:00 AM – Child ID Program

11:00 AM – Costume Class

11:00 AM–3:00 PM – Bike Helmet Giveaway at Sheriff’s Department Pavilion

12:00 Noon – Meat Goat Show

2:00 PM – Carnival Opens

4:00 PM – Market Lamb Show

6:00–9:00 PM – Live Music: Arica Harris

7:00 PM – Demolition Derby – 4 & 6 Cylinder, Mini & Full-Size Junk

Ride Wristbands: $35, sold 2:00–6:00 PM and honored until 8:00 PM.

Friday, August 21

10:00 AM – Beef Show

1:00 PM – Carnival Opens

4:00–7:00 PM – Live Music: October Rose

7:00 PM – Monster Truck Show

Ride Wristbands: $35, sold 1:00–4:00 PM and honored until 6:00 PM.

Friday Night Midnight Madness: Wristbands $35, sold 8:00–10:00 PM and honored until midnight.

Saturday, August 22

Youth Day – Ages 18 & under FREE until 5:00 PM

Senior Day – $3 admission until 5:00 PM

9:00 AM – Horseshoe Tournament

12:00–4:00 PM – Gas Engine & Antique Farm Equipment Show & Demos

1:00 PM – Carnival Opens

1:00 PM – Annual Livestock Sale

6:00 PM – Truck & Tractor Pull

Truck & Tractor Pull classes include Diesel Pickups, Street Pickups, Semi Trucks, Light Hot Farm Tractor and 466 Hot Farm Tractor.

Ride Wristbands: $35, sold 1:00–5:00 PM and honored until 7:00 PM.

Sunday, August 23

9:00 AM – Horseshoe Tournament

1:00 PM – Carnival Opens

4:00 PM – Demolition Derby Finals

Ride Wristbands: $35, sold 1:00–5:00 PM and honored until 7:00 PM.

Admission & Fair Information

Tuesday: $2

Wednesday–Sunday: $5

5-Day Pass: $20

Children 5 & Under: Free

Parking: Free

Free daily shows include Rosaire’s Royal Racing Pigs, Oscar the Robot and Party Animals Petting Zoo, along with music, exhibits and plenty of fair food.

No dogs or other pets are allowed on the fairgrounds.

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