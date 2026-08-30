Section V Football on CJ Country
Follow Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw football all season long on CJ Country!
Jimi Jamm and John Carlson bring you the action from kickoff to the final whistle as LPW battles its way through the Section V schedule. Pregame coverage begins 15 minutes before kickoff.
2026 LPW Football Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Pregame
|Kickoff
|Matchup
|Location
|Friday, Sept. 4
|6:45 PM
|7:00 PM
|LPW vs. Geneva
|Warsaw High School
|Friday, Sept. 11
|6:45 PM
|7:00 PM
|LPW vs. Alexander/Pembroke
|Letchworth High School
|Friday, Sept. 18
|6:45 PM
|7:00 PM
|LPW at Wellsville/Genesee Valley-Belfast
|Wellsville ES Turf/Track
|Friday, Sept. 25
|6:45 PM
|7:00 PM
|LPW at Hornell/Arkport-Canaseraga
|Hornell
|Friday, Oct. 2
|7:15 PM
|7:30 PM
|LPW vs. Livonia
|Warsaw High School
|Friday, Oct. 9
|6:45 PM
|7:00 PM
|LPW at Haverling
|Bath
|Friday, Oct. 16
|6:45 PM
|7:00 PM
|LPW vs. Caledonia-Mumford/Le Roy
|Perry Athletic Complex
|Friday, Oct. 23
|6:45 PM
|7:00 PM
|LPW at Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton
|Dansville
It’s Section V football with Jimi Jamm and John Carlson—only on CJ Country!