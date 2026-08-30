Section V Football on CJ Country

Follow Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw football all season long on CJ Country!

Jimi Jamm and John Carlson bring you the action from kickoff to the final whistle as LPW battles its way through the Section V schedule. Pregame coverage begins 15 minutes before kickoff.

2026 LPW Football Broadcast Schedule

Date Pregame Kickoff Matchup Location Friday, Sept. 4 6:45 PM 7:00 PM LPW vs. Geneva Warsaw High School Friday, Sept. 11 6:45 PM 7:00 PM LPW vs. Alexander/Pembroke Letchworth High School Friday, Sept. 18 6:45 PM 7:00 PM LPW at Wellsville/Genesee Valley-Belfast Wellsville ES Turf/Track Friday, Sept. 25 6:45 PM 7:00 PM LPW at Hornell/Arkport-Canaseraga Hornell Friday, Oct. 2 7:15 PM 7:30 PM LPW vs. Livonia Warsaw High School Friday, Oct. 9 6:45 PM 7:00 PM LPW at Haverling Bath Friday, Oct. 16 6:45 PM 7:00 PM LPW vs. Caledonia-Mumford/Le Roy Perry Athletic Complex Friday, Oct. 23 6:45 PM 7:00 PM LPW at Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton Dansville

It’s Section V football with Jimi Jamm and John Carlson—only on CJ Country!

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