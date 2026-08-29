Haverling Rams Soccer on 98.3 FM
Catch Haverling Rams boys and girls soccer on CJ Country 98.3 FM!
Mike Warren has the play-by-play, bringing you the action from the opening kick through the final whistle as Haverling competes across Section V.
2026 Haverling Soccer Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Team
|Pregame
|Game
|Matchup
|Location
|Tuesday, Sept. 8
|Girls
|6:20 PM
|6:30 PM
|Haverling at Wayland-Cohocton
|Cohocton Sports Complex
|Wednesday, Sept. 9
|Boys
|6:50 PM
|7:00 PM
|Haverling at Hornell
|Hornell High School
|Monday, Sept. 14
|Girls
|6:35 PM
|6:45 PM
|Haverling at Hornell
|Hornell High School
|Wednesday, Sept. 30
|Girls
|6:20 PM
|6:30 PM
|Haverling hosts Dansville
|Haverling
|Thursday, Oct. 1
|Boys
|6:20 PM
|6:30 PM
|Haverling hosts Dansville
|Haverling
|Tuesday, Oct. 6
|Girls
|6:20 PM
|6:30 PM
|Haverling hosts Livonia
|Haverling
|Wednesday, Oct. 7
|Boys
|6:20 PM
|6:30 PM
|Haverling hosts Mount Morris
|Haverling
|Tuesday, Oct. 13
|Boys
|6:20 PM
|6:30 PM
|Haverling hosts Avon
|Haverling
It’s Haverling Rams soccer with Mike Warren—exclusively on CJ Country 98.3 FM!