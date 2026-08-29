Haverling Rams Soccer on 98.3 FM

Catch Haverling Rams boys and girls soccer on CJ Country 98.3 FM!

Mike Warren has the play-by-play, bringing you the action from the opening kick through the final whistle as Haverling competes across Section V.

2026 Haverling Soccer Broadcast Schedule

Date Team Pregame Game Matchup Location Tuesday, Sept. 8 Girls 6:20 PM 6:30 PM Haverling at Wayland-Cohocton Cohocton Sports Complex Wednesday, Sept. 9 Boys 6:50 PM 7:00 PM Haverling at Hornell Hornell High School Monday, Sept. 14 Girls 6:35 PM 6:45 PM Haverling at Hornell Hornell High School Wednesday, Sept. 30 Girls 6:20 PM 6:30 PM Haverling hosts Dansville Haverling Thursday, Oct. 1 Boys 6:20 PM 6:30 PM Haverling hosts Dansville Haverling Tuesday, Oct. 6 Girls 6:20 PM 6:30 PM Haverling hosts Livonia Haverling Wednesday, Oct. 7 Boys 6:20 PM 6:30 PM Haverling hosts Mount Morris Haverling Tuesday, Oct. 13 Boys 6:20 PM 6:30 PM Haverling hosts Avon Haverling

It’s Haverling Rams soccer with Mike Warren—exclusively on CJ Country 98.3 FM!

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