Choose an “Udderly” Legendary Name
CJ Country is celebrating Dairy Month all month long and from June 1st through June 26th, stop by and enter our ‘Name the Cow’ giveaway in honor of Dairy Month. One lucky winner will score a front-row table for eight at a CJ Country mystery event, dinner for eight at the event, a meet-and-greet with The Reese Brothers, plus an 18-by-24 signed poster with the band!
ENTER TO WIN AT:
Akron
Bucks Motorsport
Alexander
Baldwin’s Country Store
Arcade
All Around Performance
Larry Romance and Son
Maple Grove Enterprise
Attica
Ace Hardware
Harding Furniture and Mattress
Thompson Motors
Batavia
Cedar Street Sales and Rental
Genesee Feed
Java Farm Supply
Maple Grove Enterprise
Bergen
The Firing Pin
Castile
ELITSAC Lumber
Dansville
Phoenix Hearth and Power
Holland
Creekside Saddlery
Leicester
2nd Time Around Consignment and Silverback Gaming
LeRoy
Gunsmoke Country Grill
Linwood
Linwood Turf
Mt. Morris
Harding Furniture and Mattress
North Java
Java Farm Supply
Nunda
Modern Home Kitchen and Bath
Nunda Lumber
Perry
Sedam Tire
Silver Springs
Silver Lake Marine
Warsaw
Ace Hardware
M&K Buick & Sons
Robbs Glass
York
Davis Trailer World
Yorkshire
Java Farm Supply