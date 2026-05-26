CJ Country is celebrating Dairy Month all month long and from June 1st through June 26th, stop by and enter our ‘Name the Cow’ giveaway in honor of Dairy Month. One lucky winner will score a front-row table for eight at a CJ Country mystery event, dinner for eight at the event, a meet-and-greet with The Reese Brothers, plus an 18-by-24 signed poster with the band!

ENTER TO WIN AT:

Akron

Bucks Motorsport

Alexander

Baldwin’s Country Store

Arcade

All Around Performance

Larry Romance and Son

Maple Grove Enterprise

Attica

Ace Hardware

Harding Furniture and Mattress

Thompson Motors

Batavia

Cedar Street Sales and Rental

Genesee Feed

Java Farm Supply

Maple Grove Enterprise

Bergen

The Firing Pin

Castile

ELITSAC Lumber

Dansville

Phoenix Hearth and Power

Holland

Creekside Saddlery

Leicester

2nd Time Around Consignment and Silverback Gaming

LeRoy

Gunsmoke Country Grill

Linwood

Linwood Turf

Mt. Morris

Harding Furniture and Mattress

North Java

Java Farm Supply

Nunda

Modern Home Kitchen and Bath

Nunda Lumber

Perry

Sedam Tire

Silver Springs

Silver Lake Marine

Warsaw

Ace Hardware

M&K Buick & Sons

Robbs Glass

York

Davis Trailer World

Yorkshire

Java Farm Supply

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