Grads & Dads Radio Auction This Saturday!

Looking for a great gift for Dad? Celebrating a graduate? Or maybe you’re just looking for a bargain?

Join CJ Country this Saturday from 8:00 AM until Noon for the Grads & Dads Radio Auction!

Listen live, call in, and bid on great merchandise, gift certificates, services, and products from area merchants — often for a fraction of their retail value.

Jimi Jamm, Marty Czekala, and Mike Jafari will be your hosts throughout the morning, bringing you new opportunities to save big.

Here’s How It Works:

New items go up for bid every half hour.

Listen live and call in your bids.

Bid and win fantastic products and services from local businesses.

Pay with cash, check, or credit card.

Pick up your winnings at the station the very same day.

Call To Bid:

* 585-786-8131

* 585-786-9259

Auction Item List

The complete list of auction items will be posted soon at CJCountry.com and on the CJ Country Facebook page.

Don’t miss one of the biggest bargain events of the season. Tune in Saturday morning, bid often, and score some incredible deals during the Grads & Dads Radio Auction!

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