CJ Country’s Summer Radio Auction

Get ready to save BIG during the CJ Country Summer Radio Auction this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until Noon!

Listen live as Jimi Jamm & Marty Czekala auction off incredible merchandise, gift certificates, services, and more from local businesses throughout the region. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift, you’ll have the chance to score some amazing deals while supporting local merchants.

Our complete list of auction items will be posted right here soon, but some examples include:

68th Annual Attica Rodeo – Family 5-Pack Tickets (Thursday, Saturday, or Sunday performances)

– Family 5-Pack Tickets (Thursday, Saturday, or Sunday performances) Alex’s Place – (1) $50 Gift Certificate

– (1) $50 Gift Certificate Arcade & Attica Railroad – (1) $100 Gift Card

– (1) $100 Gift Card Arcade Lanes Beach Club – (2) $50 Gift Certificates

– (2) $50 Gift Certificates Ash-Lin’s Elegant Rose – (2) $25 Gift Certificates

– (2) $25 Gift Certificates Avon Power Equipment – Compact Blade Removal Tool

– Compact Blade Removal Tool Bourbon & Burger Company – (3) $25 Gift Certificates

– (3) $25 Gift Certificates Charcoal Corral – (1) $100 Gift Card

– (1) $100 Gift Card Cinquino’s Pizza – (2) $25 Gift Cards

– (2) $25 Gift Cards Cricket’s Coffee Shop – (1) $25 Gift Card

– (1) $25 Gift Card Grizzly’s Custom Cutting – (1) $100 Gift Certificate

– (1) $100 Gift Certificate Harding’s Furniture – Brown Leather Rocker Recliner

– Brown Leather Rocker Recliner Harding’s Furniture – England Recliner (Mercury Chateau)

– England Recliner (Mercury Chateau) Harding’s Furniture – La-Z-Boy Recliner (Light Blue)

– La-Z-Boy Recliner (Light Blue) Harding’s Furniture & Mattress – England Wallsaver Recliner (Beige)

– England Wallsaver Recliner (Beige) Henry’s Deli – (1) $25 Gift Certificate

– (1) $25 Gift Certificate King’s Market – (1) $100 Gift Certificate

– (1) $100 Gift Certificate Letchworth Pines – (2) $50 Gift Cards

– (2) $50 Gift Cards Lowery Family Farm – (1) $100 Gift Certificate

– (1) $100 Gift Certificate Lumberyard – (2) $50 Gift Certificates

– (2) $50 Gift Certificates Meadowbrook Golf Course – 9-Hole Golf with Cart Certificates

– 9-Hole Golf with Cart Certificates Norton Chizzelwood – (2) $25 Gift Certificates

– (2) $25 Gift Certificates O’Lacey’s – (3) $25 Gift Certificates

– (3) $25 Gift Certificates Paradise Home & Vintage Gifts – (2) $25 Gift Certificates

– (2) $25 Gift Certificates Roman’s – (3) $25 Gift Certificates

– (3) $25 Gift Certificates Shear Trendz Salon – (1) $100 Gift Card

– (1) $100 Gift Card Sunrise Courts – Family Membership

– Family Membership The Coffee Press – (1) $25 Gift Certificate

– (1) $25 Gift Certificate Timmerman’s Pizzeria – (2) $25 Gift Certificates

– (2) $25 Gift Certificates Warsaw Wine & Spirits – “Old Fashioned Vibes” Gift Package

– “Old Fashioned Vibes” Gift Package Wyoming Gaslight Market – (2) $50 Gift Certificates

– (2) $50 Gift Certificates Yard of Ale – (2) $50 Gift Cards

Here’s how it works:

Listen Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until Noon

Jimi Jamm will be your auctioneer.

will be your auctioneer. New items will be offered every half hour.

Call in to bid at 585-786-8131 or 585-786-9259 .

or . Winning bidders can pay with cash, check, or credit card and pick up their items at the station the same day.

Don’t miss one of CJ Country’s favorite traditions. Great bargains, local businesses, and plenty of fun—all in one morning!

About the Author Jimi Jamm Administrator View All Posts