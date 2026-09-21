2026 APPLEUMPKIN FESTIVAL — SCHEDULE OF EVENTS!

Two full days of FREE, high-quality, non-stop family entertainment are coming to the AppleUmpkin Festival!

Saturday & Sunday

Entertainment from 10 AM–5 PM

Village of Wyoming, NY

Stop by the CJ Country booth and say hello throughout AppleUmpkin weekend!

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

9 AM–1 PM — Doug Pilarski & Angel Wolf

1–5 PM — Jimi Jamm & TBD

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

9 AM–1 PM — Doug Pilarski & Angel Wolf

1–5 PM — Marty Czekala & Nina Bartz

Here’s what’s happening throughout the weekend:

MAIN STREET & VILLAGE PARK — BOTH DAYS

9 AM–6 PM — Free shuttle service between Village Hall and handicap parking at the school

10 AM–5 PM — Arts & Crafts Show & Sale

10 AM–5 PM — Food Court at the north end of Village Park

TRAVELING PERFORMER — VILLAGE PARK

Sunday, Noon–2 PM

Jim the Balloon Guy — FREE balloon art & face painting!

VILLAGE HALL LAWN MUSIC TENT

SATURDAY — OUR FAMOUS BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

11:00 AM–12:15 PM — Creekbend

12:30–1:45 PM — Bluegrass Session

2:00–3:15 PM — Plexigrass

3:30–5:00 PM — The Diamondback Rattlers

SUNDAY

11:00 AM–Noon — Setanta — Traditional Irish Trio

12:15–1:30 PM — Anastazja — The Fraterrigo Family

2:00–3:30 PM — Double Image Band — Mix of Musical Styles

4:00–5:00 PM — Old Cowboy & New Raines — Kelly Page, Liam & Emma Raines

VILLAGE PARK MUSIC TENT

SATURDAY

11:00–11:45 AM — Steve Kruppner — Acoustic Blues & Country

Noon–1:30 PM — Kelly’s Old Timers — Music of the “Great Generation”

2:00–3:30 PM — Westside Blues Band — Blues Rock

4:00–5:00 PM — Groove — Classic Rock & Roll

SUNDAY

11:00 AM–Noon — The Travis Prinzi Band — Originals & Americana

12:15–1:30 PM — Jon Itkin and Riverthrough — Progressive Bluegrass & Americana

1:45–3:15 PM — Rendezvous Des Amis — Cajun Zydeco Band

3:30–5:00 PM — Emily Ashworth & Friends — Mix of Musical Styles

VILLAGE HALL — BOTH DAYS

9 AM–5 PM — Antique Show & Sale

9 AM–5 PM — Natural History Museum Open

MIDDLEBURY HISTORICAL ACADEMY — BOTH DAYS

10 AM–5 PM — Open with exhibits and special displays

WYOMING FIRE HALL

9 AM–6 PM — Parking available both days

Sunday beginning at 11 AM — Fireman’s Chicken Barbecue

VILLAGE PARK GAZEBO — BOTH DAYS

10 AM–5 PM — Rest Station

Arts & crafts, live music, food, antiques, history, family entertainment and free shuttle service — there’s plenty happening all weekend long.

Make a day of it — or better yet, make a weekend of it at the 2026 AppleUmpkin Festival in Wyoming!

Schedule subject to change without notice.

About the Author Jimi Jamm Administrator View All Posts