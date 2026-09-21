Come See Us!
2026 APPLEUMPKIN FESTIVAL — SCHEDULE OF EVENTS!
Two full days of FREE, high-quality, non-stop family entertainment are coming to the AppleUmpkin Festival!
Saturday & Sunday
Entertainment from 10 AM–5 PM
Village of Wyoming, NY
Stop by the CJ Country booth and say hello throughout AppleUmpkin weekend!
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
9 AM–1 PM — Doug Pilarski & Angel Wolf
1–5 PM — Jimi Jamm & TBD
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
9 AM–1 PM — Doug Pilarski & Angel Wolf
1–5 PM — Marty Czekala & Nina Bartz
Here’s what’s happening throughout the weekend:
MAIN STREET & VILLAGE PARK — BOTH DAYS
9 AM–6 PM — Free shuttle service between Village Hall and handicap parking at the school
10 AM–5 PM — Arts & Crafts Show & Sale
10 AM–5 PM — Food Court at the north end of Village Park
TRAVELING PERFORMER — VILLAGE PARK
Sunday, Noon–2 PM
Jim the Balloon Guy — FREE balloon art & face painting!
VILLAGE HALL LAWN MUSIC TENT
SATURDAY — OUR FAMOUS BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL
11:00 AM–12:15 PM — Creekbend
12:30–1:45 PM — Bluegrass Session
2:00–3:15 PM — Plexigrass
3:30–5:00 PM — The Diamondback Rattlers
SUNDAY
11:00 AM–Noon — Setanta — Traditional Irish Trio
12:15–1:30 PM — Anastazja — The Fraterrigo Family
2:00–3:30 PM — Double Image Band — Mix of Musical Styles
4:00–5:00 PM — Old Cowboy & New Raines — Kelly Page, Liam & Emma Raines
VILLAGE PARK MUSIC TENT
SATURDAY
11:00–11:45 AM — Steve Kruppner — Acoustic Blues & Country
Noon–1:30 PM — Kelly’s Old Timers — Music of the “Great Generation”
2:00–3:30 PM — Westside Blues Band — Blues Rock
4:00–5:00 PM — Groove — Classic Rock & Roll
SUNDAY
11:00 AM–Noon — The Travis Prinzi Band — Originals & Americana
12:15–1:30 PM — Jon Itkin and Riverthrough — Progressive Bluegrass & Americana
1:45–3:15 PM — Rendezvous Des Amis — Cajun Zydeco Band
3:30–5:00 PM — Emily Ashworth & Friends — Mix of Musical Styles
VILLAGE HALL — BOTH DAYS
9 AM–5 PM — Antique Show & Sale
9 AM–5 PM — Natural History Museum Open
MIDDLEBURY HISTORICAL ACADEMY — BOTH DAYS
10 AM–5 PM — Open with exhibits and special displays
WYOMING FIRE HALL
9 AM–6 PM — Parking available both days
Sunday beginning at 11 AM — Fireman’s Chicken Barbecue
VILLAGE PARK GAZEBO — BOTH DAYS
10 AM–5 PM — Rest Station
Arts & crafts, live music, food, antiques, history, family entertainment and free shuttle service — there’s plenty happening all weekend long.
Make a day of it — or better yet, make a weekend of it at the 2026 AppleUmpkin Festival in Wyoming!
Schedule subject to change without notice.