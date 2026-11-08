The “Holidays Are Here” Radio Auction Is This Saturday

Get a head start on your holiday shopping and save on gifts from local businesses during the CJ Country Holiday Radio Auction, this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Jimi Jamm and Marty Czekala will put a fresh batch of items up for bid every half hour. Listen for gift certificates to local restaurants and shops, plus merchandise, services, entertainment and more. You might find something for the hardest person on your list. You might also find something for yourself. It happens.

The complete auction item list will be posted right here soon. Check back before Saturday to see what’s up for bid and pick out your favorites. Then tune in Saturday morning to listen, bid and save on CJ Country.

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