When a volunteer places a wreath at Bath National Cemetery, they pause to say the veteran’s name out loud. It’s a simple way to remember the person behind the name and honor their service to our country.

This December, the local Wreaths Across America Honor Through Wreaths Project hopes to place a fresh balsam wreath at every veteran’s gravesite at Bath National Cemetery. More than 17,000 veterans are laid to rest there, and the organizers are asking neighbors across the Southern Tier to help.

Sponsor a wreath

A wreath sponsorship is $17. When you sponsor through the local project, $5 from each sponsorship goes toward providing more wreaths for Bath National Cemetery.

Sponsor a wreath for Bath National Cemetery

Join us on Wreaths Across America Day

The ceremony begins at noon on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at Bath National Cemetery. Volunteers will place wreaths immediately afterward, and the community is welcome to take part.

Find ceremony details and sign up to volunteer

Thank you for taking a moment this holiday season to remember the men and women who served.

About the Author Jimi Jamm Administrator View All Posts