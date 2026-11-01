Help Give Santa a Day Off—and Make Christmas Brighter!

CJ Country is lending Santa a hand this holiday season—and you can, too!

Join Jimi Jamm and Terry Clifford as they broadcast their morning and midday shows live from the Bath Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, December 3rd for Santa’s Day Off, the holiday toy drive benefiting children in need throughout Steuben County.

Stop by with a new, unwrapped toy and help bring Christmas morning smiles to local children. Every donation helps make the season a little brighter for a family in our community.

Santa’s hat is hung up for the day. Let’s take it from here!

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