Let’s Make Kids Smile
The CJ Country Christmas Toy Box is collecting new, unwrapped toys from November 16 through December 11 to help make Christmas brighter for local children.
If you’re out holiday shopping, consider picking up one extra toy. A book, a board game, or a stuffed animal might be the first thing a child reaches for on Christmas morning. Drop it off at any participating business below, and we’ll take it from there.
Thank you to the local businesses hosting drop-off boxes and to everyone who makes room in their holiday shopping for a child in our community.
Find a Toy Box Drop-Off Near You
Participating locations are listed alphabetically by town.
Akron
Buck Motor Sports — 3090 Main St.
Alexander
Alexander Country Deli — 10598 Main St.
Alexander Equipment — 3266 Buffalo St.
Baldwin Country Store — 3387 Broadway Road
Arcade
All Around Performance — 566 W. Main St.
Larry Romance and Sons — 543 W. Main St.
Attica
Harding’s Furniture Flooring & Mattress — 703 Creek Road
Sugar Bush Armory — 2065 Clinton Street Road
Thompson Motors — 11263 Alexander Road
Avon
Avon Power Equipment — 1533 W. Henrietta Road
Batavia
Batavia’s Original Pizza — 500 E. Main St.
Ceder Street Sales & Service — 111 Cedar St.
Ciquino’s Pizza — 314 Ellicott St.
Copperhead Creek Bar — 345 W. Main St.
Java Farm Supply — 45 Center St.
Robb’s Glass — 665 Main St.
Kolb Family Automotive — 4003 W. Main St. and 504 Ellicott St.
Bath
Chat A Whyle — 28 Liberty St.
Hatfields — 113 Ganesvoort St.
Bergen
The Firing Pin — 8240 Buffalo Road
Campbell
Jim’s Equipment Repair — 8597 Main St.
Castile
Elitsac Lumber — 103 Main St.
Parkside Diner — 6240 NY-19 A
Leicester
2nd Time Around Consignment — 123 US-20A
LeRoy
Gunsmoke Country Grill — 2577 LeRoy-Caledonia Rd.
No Finer Diner — 140 W. Main St.
Pizza 151 — 127 W. Main St., #5
Mt. Morris
Long Agency Insurance — 46 Main St.
Harding’s Furniture, Flooring & Mattress — 27 N. Main St.
Perry
Harding’s Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning — 34 N. Main St.
Hart’s Insurance — 3 S. Main St.
McClurg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — 125 N. Center St.
McClurg Chevrolet — 16 Parker Lane
Savona
King’s Market — 25 E. Lamoka Ave.
Lowery Family Farms — 78 Main St.
Silver Springs
Country Line Electrical Supply — 31 Church St.
Warsaw
Robb’s Glass — 6000 State Route 20a E.
Silver Lake Family Restaurant — 105 W. Buffalo St.
Summit Family Dental — 34 Ducan St.
Pizanos Warsaw Pizzeria — 425 N. Main St.
Studio Cafe — 68 N. Main St.
York
Davis Trailer World & Country Mall — 1640 Main St.
Yorkshire
Java Farm Supply — 3101 NY-39