The CJ Country Christmas Toy Box is collecting new, unwrapped toys from November 16 through December 11 to help make Christmas brighter for local children.

If you’re out holiday shopping, consider picking up one extra toy. A book, a board game, or a stuffed animal might be the first thing a child reaches for on Christmas morning. Drop it off at any participating business below, and we’ll take it from there.

Thank you to the local businesses hosting drop-off boxes and to everyone who makes room in their holiday shopping for a child in our community.

Find a Toy Box Drop-Off Near You

Participating locations are listed alphabetically by town.

Akron

Buck Motor Sports — 3090 Main St.

Alexander

Alexander Country Deli — 10598 Main St.

Alexander Equipment — 3266 Buffalo St.

Baldwin Country Store — 3387 Broadway Road

Arcade

All Around Performance — 566 W. Main St.

Larry Romance and Sons — 543 W. Main St.

Attica

Harding’s Furniture Flooring & Mattress — 703 Creek Road

Sugar Bush Armory — 2065 Clinton Street Road

Thompson Motors — 11263 Alexander Road

Avon

Avon Power Equipment — 1533 W. Henrietta Road

Batavia

Batavia’s Original Pizza — 500 E. Main St.

Ceder Street Sales & Service — 111 Cedar St.

Ciquino’s Pizza — 314 Ellicott St.

Copperhead Creek Bar — 345 W. Main St.

Java Farm Supply — 45 Center St.

Robb’s Glass — 665 Main St.

Kolb Family Automotive — 4003 W. Main St. and 504 Ellicott St.

Bath

Chat A Whyle — 28 Liberty St.

Hatfields — 113 Ganesvoort St.

Bergen

The Firing Pin — 8240 Buffalo Road

Campbell

Jim’s Equipment Repair — 8597 Main St.

Castile

Elitsac Lumber — 103 Main St.

Parkside Diner — 6240 NY-19 A

Leicester

2nd Time Around Consignment — 123 US-20A

LeRoy

Gunsmoke Country Grill — 2577 LeRoy-Caledonia Rd.

No Finer Diner — 140 W. Main St.

Pizza 151 — 127 W. Main St., #5

Mt. Morris

Long Agency Insurance — 46 Main St.

Harding’s Furniture, Flooring & Mattress — 27 N. Main St.

Perry

Harding’s Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning — 34 N. Main St.

Hart’s Insurance — 3 S. Main St.

McClurg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — 125 N. Center St.

McClurg Chevrolet — 16 Parker Lane

Savona

King’s Market — 25 E. Lamoka Ave.

Lowery Family Farms — 78 Main St.

Silver Springs

Country Line Electrical Supply — 31 Church St.

Warsaw

Robb’s Glass — 6000 State Route 20a E.

Silver Lake Family Restaurant — 105 W. Buffalo St.

Summit Family Dental — 34 Ducan St.

Pizanos Warsaw Pizzeria — 425 N. Main St.

Studio Cafe — 68 N. Main St.

York

Davis Trailer World & Country Mall — 1640 Main St.

Yorkshire

Java Farm Supply — 3101 NY-39

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