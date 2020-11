Christmas is for kids and with your help, we can make the holidays brighter for the less fortunate ones.

CJ Country’s Christmas Toy Boxes around the region and waiting for your donation of a new, unwrapped toy by December 14th.

Locations are listed below and we thank you in advance for your help.

Alexander

ALEXANDER EQUIPMENT

Akron

BUCK’S MOTORSPORTS

Alexander

BALDWIN’S COUNTRY STORE

Arcade

CREEKSIDE FABRICS, QUILTS & YARNS

DOMES COUNTRY STORE

Attica

ADVANCED COLLISION

HANS MOELLER JEWELERS

HARDING’S ATTICA FURNITURE

SUGAR BUSH ARMORY

THOMPSON MOTORS

Avon

AVON POWER EQUIPMENT

Batavia

AFFORDABLE FLOOR COVERING

ANGRY CHARLIE’S SMOKEHOUSE BBQ

CEDAR STREET SALES & RENTAL

FALCONE ELECTRIC

JAVA FARM SUPPLY

L & L TRANSMISSIONS

MARCHESE COMPUTER PRODUCTS

OPTIQUE OPTICAL

PERRY VETERINARY CLINIC

ROBB’S GLASS

SALMON ORTHODONTICS

TRINSTAR COMMUNICATIONS

VALLE JEWELERS

THE YNGODESS SHOP

Bergen

THE FIRING PIN

Castile

ELITSAC LUMBER

Chaffee

TRI-COUNTY SUPPLY

Dansville

WNY HAY & MORE

Leicester

2ND TIME AROUND CONSIGNMENT & COUNTRY STORE

Linwood

LINWOOD TURF EQUIPMENT

Livonia

PERRY VETERINARY CLINIC

North Java

JAVA FARM SUPPLY

LAMB & WEBSTER

Nunda

MODERN HOME KITCHEN & BATH

Perry

FAMILY FURNITURE

HARDING PLUMBING HEATING & AC

HART’S INSURANCE

McCLURG CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM

PERRY MARKET PLACE

PERRY VETERINARY CLINIC

Warsaw

ROBB’S GLASS

SILVERLAKE FAMILY RESTAURANT

SUMMIT FAMILY DENTAL CARE

WARSAW REDEMPTION CENTER

X-CEL WIRELESS

York

DAVIS TRAILER WORLD & COUNTRY MALL

Yorkshire

JAVA FARM SUPPLY

PERRY VETERINARY CLINIC