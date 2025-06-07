CJ Country is excited to welcome a new addition to our Saturday nights!

Starting June14th, join us for Honky Tonkin’ with Big D & Bubba every Saturday from 7 to 10 PM. This three-hour show is a celebration of country music’s golden era, featuring favorites from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. Hosted by the dynamic duo Big D & Bubba, you’ll enjoy classic hits, engaging stories, and special guest appearances from some of country music’s biggest stars.

When: Saturdays, 7–10 PM

Where: Right here on CJ Country

Don’t miss this new addition to our lineup—it’s the perfect way to kick off your Saturday night!