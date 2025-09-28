Stuff the Truck – Help Feed Wyoming County

CJ Country Radio and Forever Loved are proud to team up once again for the 8th Annual “Stuff The Truck” Food Drive – For two days, we’re asking you to help us fill the truck with non-perishable food items or cash donations. Every can, every box, and every dollar goes directly toward through the Warsaw Food Pantry, whoserves any Wyoming county resident in need of food.

Please come by to donate:

Friday, October 24th | 6 AM – 6 PM

Saturday, October 25th | 8 AM – 3 PM

Tops Friendly Markets, 2382 Route 19 N, Warsaw, NY

Mini drop-off point at Walmart, Route 19, Warsaw

Or online donations may be made HERE via PayPal.

Or use the QR code:

Collecting nonperishable food items,

monetary donations, and gift card donations.

Suggested Food Items (** denotes Holiday items)

White or Wheat Bread Tortilla Wraps

Spaghetti Sauce Pasta

Canned Chicken Canned Tuna (in water)

Boxed Mac+Cheese Cornbread Mix

Pancake Mix Pancake Syrup

Canned Fruit Canned Vegetables

Canned Soup Spices (basil, oregano… )

**Gravy Packets

**Cranberry Sauce

**Baked Beans

**Jello or Pudding Mix

Why It Matters

Hunger doesn’t take a break—and neither do we. The Warsaw Food Pantry provides a lifeline to countless families, but it can’t happen without your support. Together, we can make sure no one in our community goes hungry.