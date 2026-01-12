CJ Country Is Now on TikTok!

Yep — CJ Country has officially jumped into the TikTok universe. We’re bringing you the same mix you hear on the radio every day — today’s favorites, the legends you love, and a whole lot of Western New York flavor — just in shorter, scroll-stopping form. On our TikTok, you’ll find: • Behind-the-scenes moments from the studio • Quick hits on new country music and artists • Fun clips, throwbacks, and CJ Country personality • And the occasional “wait… what?” moment (because, of course) If you already listen, this is just another way to hang out with us. If you’re new, welcome — we’ve got the soundtrack.

Follow us on TikTok: @CJCountryRadio Same station. Same country. Just a little more swipe.